Penn State’s four recent Big Ten wrestling champions will head to the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the top of their respective weight classes
Roman Bravo-Young (125 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds) and Max Dean (197 pounds) were announced on Wednesday as No. 1 seeds for next week’s national wrestling championships in Detroit.
Bravo-Young, Lee, Starocci and Brooks won titles at last year’s NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Nine Nittany Lions will compete at nationals, including Aaron Brooks (No. 2, 184 pounds), Greg Kerkvliet (No. 4, 285 pounds), Drew Hildebrandt (No. 16, 125 pounds), Beau Bartlett (No. 13, 149 pounds) and Brady Berge (No. 16, 157 pounds).
Bucknell’s Zach Hartman is seeded 12th at 165 pounds. The two-time All-American will square off against 21st-seeded Thomas Bullard of NC State in the opening round. Hartman (27-4) becomes the fifth Bison to qualify for four NCAA Championships since the wrestling program was reinstated ahead of the 2006-07 season.
Bravo-Young will open his title defense against Dominic LaJoie (Cornell) or Domenick Zaccone (Campbell). Lee will draw the winner of a bout between Dylan Cedeno (Virginia) and Josh Mason (Bloomsburg). Starocci is set to open his national tournament against either Connor O‘Neill (Rutgers) or Dominic Solis (Maryland). Dean, meanwhile, will either see Matthew Waddell (Chattanooga) or Will Feldkamp (Clarion).
Brooks will face Leigh’s AJ Burkhart (No. 31). Kerkvliet draws North Dakota State’s Brandon Metz (No. 29). Hildebrandt and Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto (No. 17) will meet in the opening round.
Bartlett and Northern Iowa’s Colin Realbuto (No. 20) will grapple in their tournament-opening bout. Berge will face Oregon State’s Hunter Willits (No. 17).
After going 17-0 during the regular season and winning the Big Ten dual-meet regular-season title, the Nittany Lion placed second last weekend at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships with 141.5 points.
The 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships will be held March 17-19 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.