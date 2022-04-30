Five Penn State players were selected Saturday on the third day of the NFL draft, upping the total of Nittany Lions selected to eight.
Penn State’s eight drafted players were the most the program has produced since 1996, when 10 players were selected.
Brandon Smith, Jordan Stout, Tariq Castro-Fields, Rasheed Walker and Jesse Luketa were all drafted.
Smith’s family in his native Virginia won’t have to travel far to see the linebacker play professionally.
The Carolina Panthers selected Smith, a linebacker, with the 120th pick during the fourth round.
“It was the best opportunity for me to chase my dream,” Smith said during Penn State’s pro day when asked about his decision to enter the NFL draft. “To have those who I have back at home to see me do that and accomplish that, and also, me being confident in my own abilities… It’s more than a game to me. It’s what I’ve been dreaming of doing ever since I was little.”
As a junior in 2021, Smith ranked second among Penn State defenders with 81 tackles. His nine tackles for a loss were also second-most on the defense. Smith posted 10-tackle outings on two occasions (Auburn, Michigan), and he registered seven contests last season in which he posted seven or more tackles.
Smith finished the 2021 season as a third-team All-Big selection and an honorable mention All-Big Ten player by members of the conference’s media.
“Dreams do come true, (Brandon Smith),” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted on Saturday. “We are so proud of you. Take this opportunity and continue to compete and accomplish all of your dreams. I appreciate you, your family will always be here for you.”
Smith accumulated 132 total tackles and two sacks in 34 career games at Penn State.
“When tasked with blitzing the quarterback, Smith explodes through gaps with destructive speed, like a heat-seeking missile closing on its target,” Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson writes in his scouting report of the Nittany Lion. “Smith’s explosion seen on tape validates a 37.5-inch vertical jump. That metric is used to test raw explosiveness, and the Penn State linebacker possesses plenty of it.”
In Carolina, Smith will reconnect with former teammate and current Panthers defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos. The Panthers drafted Gross-Matos as the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Stout was the first punter selected when the Baltimore Ravens selected the Nittany Lions specialist with the 130th pick in the fourth round.
The selection marks the first since the 2004 season that a Nittany Lions specialist has been drafted.
“Congratulations (Jordan Stout),” Franklin tweeted. “You’ve earned this opportunity. We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State. Happy Valley will always be home and we look forward to welcoming you back.”
Stout was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year last season after averaging 46.5 yards per punt in 12 games.
The Virginia Tech transfer was named a third-team All-American selection by the Associated Press in 2021.
“I feel super blessed to be in the position I am, and I’m not glad it’s over because I had a good time with it, but I’m just ready to see what’s next,” Stout said during Penn State’s pro day.
Castro-Fields, a cornerback, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the 221st pick during the sixth round.
The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native played in 12 games last season, and ended his final year with the program with 32 tackles. Big Ten coaches and select members of the conference’s media voted Castro-Fields an honorable mention All-Big Ten player at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
“Congratulations Tariq,” Franklin tweeted. “You’ve earned this opportunity. Continue to chase your dreams and compete each and every day.”
Castro-Fields leaves Penn State with 30 career starts.
“Every team needs corners,” Castro-Fields said during Penn State’s pro day. “You just look at the trades that have been happening with receivers and things like that, so I think I’m primed for the best position on the field. (I’m) handling everything I need to do and I’m taking all the steps. Where I’m going to land is where I’m going to land.”
Walker, an offensive lineman, was selected 249th by the Green Bay Packers during the seventh round.
The Waldorf, Maryland, native lined up both at left and right tackle for the Nittany Lions, and he began the 2021 season as one of the nation’s most highly touted offensive linemen. Despite not playing in the Nittany Lions’ last three games because of an injury, Walker still garnered recognition as an honorable mention All-Big selection by conference coaches. Select members of the conference media tabbed him as a third-team All-Big Ten honoree. Walker didn’t participate in drills at the NFL combine earlier this month or during Penn State’s pro day as he rehabbed his injury.
“I feel like that’s really a big part of my game — my athletic abilities,” Walker said during his interview at the NFL combine last month. “I feel like I’m one of the most athletic guys in the draft, and I can say with confidence that I feel like that helps my game.”
The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive lineman cracked Penn State’s starting lineup as a redshirt freshman in 2019, and played in each of the Nittany Lions’ 13 games that season.
“Congratulations (Rasheed),” Franklin tweeted on Saturday. “Run with this opportunity. We are so proud of you and look forward to watching you succeed with the Packers.”
In 2020, Walker helped pave a way for Penn State to end the year ranked fifth in the Big Ten in rushing with 174.3 yards per game. Nittany Lion rushers in 2020 accumulated 1,569 yards. That season he earned accolades as an honorable mention selection by Big Ten coaches, and as a third-team All-Big Ten player.
“One of my biggest strong suits is my mentality and my competitive spirit,” Walker said during his combine interview. “I’m going to go out and compete and give my all every play in every game. I’m also very strong, athletic and smart.”
Luketa is headed to the NFC West after the Arizona Cardinals drafted the former Nittany Lions’ defender with the 256th pick during the seventh round.
“You are not only a great football player, but more importantly you’re a great person,” Franklin tweeted. “The Arizona Cardinals are gaining a selfless, motivated leader and teammate. You will always be family and I will always be here for you.”
Luketa spent his first three seasons at linebacker before moving to a hybrid linebacker/defensive end role in 2021 to reinforce the Nittany Lions’ defensive front.
“They love my demeanor, they love my film, whether it’s at the defensive end or the outside linebacker position, it presents a lot of value in versatility so it doesn’t really matter where they play me,” Luketa said during Penn State’s pro day when asked what he’s heard from interested teams.