STATE COLLEGE — Historical data is kind to second-year Penn State women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger.
Kieger improved Marquette from nine wins to 14 in her first two seasons before winning no fewer than 24 games during the final three years of her tenure with the Golden Eagles.
Marquette reached the NCAA Tournament in Kieger’s final three seasons.
Penn State hired Kieger ahead of the 2019-20 season, and she went 7-23 overall and 1-17 in Big Ten games during the first year of her rebuilding effort.
“I’m thankful for my experience with rebuilds down with Coach (Katie) Meier at Miami, and then at Marquette,” Kieger said. “We were in very similar situations. I think my second season at Marquette we only had two returners. So going through it once before has absolutely given myself and my staff confidence.”
Eight freshmen have joined the Nittany Lions’ program, and Kieger added depth and talent with the additions of senior transfers Kelly Jekot (guard, Villanova) and Johnasia Cash (forward, SMU).
“I’m a senior; I’m naturally a leader,” Jekot said. “One of the biggest reasons I chose to come to Penn State was because of Coach Kieger. She coached at Marquette, which is in the Big East with Villanova. So for the past three years, I was matched up against her and Marquette and I knew I wanted to be a part of that championship culture.”
Jekot started 30 games for Villanova last season and averaged 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. Cash brings 87 games worth of collegiate experience to the Nittany Lions. She boasts career averages of 7.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
“I always bring max effort no matter what drill it is, no matter what I learned — new, old,” Cash said. “I always give max effort, and I feel that’s one thing being a veteran that I have brought to my team.”
Chemistry and culture-building have been staples of Kieger’s rebuilding philosophy. Strengthening both has been challenging during a global pandemic, but Kieger said practicing, living and spending so much time together in the team’s bubble made it easier.
“We like pressure, and we like challenges, so we’re all welcoming it right now,” Kieger said. “Our transfers have been huge for us. Kelly Jekot from Villanova has been someone who has really taken this team on her back, and she is someone who I coached against for three years while I was at Marquette and always admired from afar. ... She’s been a blessing to coach and has done so much for our young players and just our culture.”
Penn State returns the production of sophomores Makenna Marisa (guard, 9.2 points per game), Shay Haggans (guard, 5.2 ppg.) and Anna Camden (forward, 4.9 ppg.).
The trio played extensively as freshmen, and together they’ll combine with the Nittany Lions’ newcomers to try to help make Kieger’s second season in State College a successful one.
“We do have lots of new faces, which is very exciting,” Camden said. “Doing all of this during a pandemic has definitely had its challenges, but at the same time, you have to embrace those challenges.”
Penn State averaged 67 points per game last season, but defensively allowed 76 points per contest to opponents, which trailed the entire Big Ten. The Nittany Lions ranked third in the conference in free-throw shooting (.737%).
The Nittany Lions were formidable in the post, averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Their 12.6 offensive rebounds per game ranked fifth in the Big Ten.
Penn State opens the season today against Coppin State.
“We have so many new faces, and I’m confident our Penn State fans are going to fall in love with this team, their toughness, and their resiliency,” Kieger said. “I’ve been incredibly proud of this group’s sacrifices and commitment to making this season a reality.”