It’s funny how quickly perspective can change. You’ve got to figure no Penn State fan will bad mouth Sean Clifford following the Nittany Lions’ collapse Saturday afternoon in Iowa City.
In the first 30 minutes of the 2021 season, Clifford looked far from a player in his fifth season. He struggled in the opening half in Madison, looking more rattled than someone with his experience should, and got banged on a bit on social media. He led the Lions back that day and out of the gate 5-0 before he was injured in the second quarter at Iowa on Saturday. He was really good, playing nearly perfectly within new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s system.
When he exited Saturday’s game, Penn State, ranked fourth, led No. 3 Iowa by two touchdowns despite a couple of Clifford picks. PSU fans know the rest.
What they don’t know is what his status is moving forward.
Many wait to learn more because what happened in the final 40 minutes Saturday doesn’t bode well for a schedule that has three games remaining against teams currently ranked in the top 10, including red-hot Ohio State in Columbus the night before Halloween.
Penn State still couldn’t run the ball against Iowa. Backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson looked overwhelmed, including botching the first snap. His teammates weren’t all that helpful, dropping two passes in critical spots and false-starting until the referees couldn’t move the offense back anymore. Its defense held on as long as possible but couldn’t defend the short field all night.
Forcing an inexperienced Roberson into the spotlight was a perfect storm. In a normal year and normal circumstances, Roberson is still third maybe fourth-string, at Penn State in 2021. He’s likely behind Clifford, Will Levis and battling Micah Bowens for third on the now-not-released depth chart.
Levis and Bowens both bolted after last season, hitting the transfer portal. Levis is now QB1 at Kentucky, unbeaten and ranked No. 11. Bowens isn’t listed on the three-deep at Oklahoma, where true freshman 5-star Caleb Williams rescued the Sooners on Saturday.
Roberson is in his third season at Penn State. It is also important to remember he has had three offensive coordinators in three years, so he’s in another new system. During last year’s COVID/no fans/no in-person meetings season, Roberson didn’t complete a pass.
It’s not an ideal situation for a team with playoff hopes to enter a season with a backup QB with so few reps. Franklin tried to snag an experienced backup through the portal, but nothing materialized. The schedule — at Wisconsin and Auburn in two of the first three weeks — didn’t lend itself to a lot of mop-up duty for Roberson as traditional September games against MAC schools and directional powers often do.
What happened Saturday was a worst-case scenario, especially if Clifford is out for any length of time.
As of Monday afternoon, the university hadn’t released any information on Clifford’s injury. Coach James Franklin brushed the question aside postgame. There likely won’t be any information for a while considering Penn State is off this week, and today’s regular media availability isn’t scheduled until Wednesday after practice.
This has been Penn State’s way forever, long before Franklin arrived; getting injury information has always been nearly impossible. In some ways, it’s easy to understand; these are, after all, college kids. When I covered the team a handful of years ago and Selinsgrove grad Ryan Keiser was injured in practice, no one publicly had any inkling of how serious his injury was for days or longer.
All we have to go on is the fact that Clifford was on the sideline in the second half and an Instagram message posted Monday. “In life, moments will come and go. Trials will come and go. It’s the memories with the people around you that live forever. Time to create more memories.”
The fact that Clifford was on the sidelines in the second half Saturday seems like a good thing. The internet buzzed a little when Clifford’s Instagram included the hashtag #BTB. Some took it as “back to business,” others “burn the boats,” both of which trend toward a return.
The Ohio State game was 20 days from the Iowa meltdown. Penn State should be able to beat Illinois in two Saturdays with Roberson — if not, top QB commit Drew Allar can’t get to Happy Valley fast enough — and fingers crossed Clifford is game-ready for Oct. 30.
If not, 2021 could quickly become a season of “what if...”
Bill Bowman is the managing editor of The Daily Item