LEWISBURG — Dr. David Baron, a sports psychiatrist and mental health researcher, shared his expertise at the 12th Annual Charles P. Fasano lecture Wednesday night.
Speaking to a house of more than 75 people at the Campus Theatre, Baron — who has researched concussion protocols for the NFL and sports leagues around the world — touched on subjects like the long-term effects of COVID and concussions.
COVID, he said, "had a dramatic global impact on how people view mental health. It doesn't mean you're crazy to be struggling with anxiety, depression and loneliness."
According to a report by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily. Earlier this month, Murthy declared loneliness a public health epidemic.
"And the stress, such as that brought on by COVID, impairs the body's ability to fight off disease. Although a lot of folks were exposed to COVID, the interesting thing is what will be the long-term effect of exposure to this (and other SARS) virus on performance in school."
It might be that the long-term effects of COVID are far more important than what it has done to the brain, Baron said.
Long COVID is defined as when someone has symptoms of COVID when they are testing negative.
"It's like the long-term effects of concussions," Baron said. "Those effects sometimes don't become apparent for decades."
Baron is on the NFL Mental Health Advisory Board. He said he has been studying "second impact syndrome," which the National Institute of Health said occurs when the brain swells rapidly after an individual suffers a second concussion before symptoms from an earlier concussion have subsided.
The thing with youth sports is the athlete has to be cleared after an impact.
”But how do you deal with kids who have been concussed? They want to play ball. How do you deal with the kids, and how do you deal with the parents?" Baron said. "It's a very big issue."
One of the purposes of the Fasano lecture subject, Baron said, "is to try and educate the community on the importance of brain health in the context of competition.
Sports concussion is more than a medical topic, he suggests. "It's about a society and what do sports mean.”
Baron is quick to say his remarks are not intended to scare people out of competing in organized sports.
"Organized sports are good for mental health and development. What I am interested in is how do we do it safely?" he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.