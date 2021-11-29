LEWISBURG — A celebration of Hanukkah was held on Monday in Lewisburg with a public lighting of a six-foot menorah.
The Chabad of Lewisburg held the ceremony and celebration at Hufnagle Park at the corner of Market and South Sixth streets in Lewisburg on the second night of the eight-day holiday. The ceremony, organized by Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Yisroel Baumgarten, was attended by more than 40 people, including Jewish leaders, elected officials and community members.
“What’s special about Hanukkah is that we are supposed to publicize the miracle,” said Rabbi Baumgarten. “The greatest miracle is this: that we are celebrating 2,000 years later. Every single one of you is a miracle.”
Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, began at sundown Sunday and concludes the evening of Dec. 6.
It recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people who defeated the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom. They also desecrated and defiled the Temple and the oils prepared for the lighting of the menorah, which was part of the daily service.
Upon recapturing the Temple only one jar of undefiled oil was found, enough to burn only one day, but it lasted miraculously for eight. In commemoration, Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah, according to Baumgarten.
The rabbi said he feels blessed to live in America where he and others have the right to practice religious beliefs.
“I feel very blessed and thankful for that,” said Baumgarten.
Dr. Jan Schwartz, of Danville, said he grew up in New York City with many people in the Jewish community. Hanukkah is traditionally more of minor holiday according to his faith that has grew in prominence due to its timing in December.
“Living in America in the time of Christmas has made it take on more importance than it has historically,” said Schwartz.
The Menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday — publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle.
Lewisburg’s menorah is one of more than 15,000 large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message
Throughout the State of Pennsylvania, Chabad will be presenting scores of Hanukkah events and celebrations, including public Menorah Lightings, Giant Menorahs made out of ice and lego, Menorah Parades, Latke Parties, Giant Dreidel Houses,“Chanukah Wonderlands” and more. To find a local event in Pennsylvania, including Independence Mall in Philadelphia, the State Capitol in Harrisburg and the City/County building in Pittsburgh, or practically anywhere throughout the world, visit the international Hanukkah event directory at www.Chanukah.org/events
The lighting of the menorah was followed by a small celebration. Hanukkah goodies, treats and chocolate coins were available, as well as small menorahs for everyone. The Menorah will be displayed for all 8 days of Chanukah for visitors to enjoy. Baumgarten will replace the flames with bulbs and light one each night.