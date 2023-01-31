In early February, the Shikellamy School District Board of Education will hold an open meeting seeking information from taxpayers relative to replacing occupational taxes with earned income taxes in the district’s budget in future years.
Differences in actual income for the same job title makes occupational taxes unacceptable, but earned income taxation only taxes income from work and doesn’t tax unearned income, such as capital gains.
Although real estate property taxes are not popular with taxpayers, this form of taxation is fairer than either occupational or earned income taxes, and perhaps the Shikellamy School Board and other school boards should consider increasing property taxes to replace occupational or earned income taxes.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove