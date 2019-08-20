During National Breastfeeding Month experts around the nation highlight the numerous reasons why breastfeeding is best for babies — but what if you don’t have the time to breastfeed?
Unfortunately not all women who wish to breastfeed their babies have the option to take the time off work they need to meet the recommended exclusive breast milk for six months and continued breastfeeding until baby hits the one year mark.
If you can’t stay home with your baby, that doesn’t mean breastfeeding isn’t an option.
Kelly Everitt, an international board certified lactation consultant and registered nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, said new moms always have the option of pumping.
New parents at Evangelical Community Hospital can learn about the benefits of breastfeeding through prenatal breastfeeding classes taught by Everitt. There, they’ll get not just an overview about straight-forward breastfeeding, but about other things that come along with breastfeeding, like pumping.
“I do a two-hour class where they come in and learn about the benefits, how to get started, what to expect the first two weeks,” she said. “Moms always want to know about pumping.”
Pumping is definitely something to learn more about, because just like breastfeeding, it can be just as time consuming as feeding from the breast — if not more.
“Feeding breast milk through pumping is different from putting the baby to the breast,” she explained. “Women tend to produce more milk in a day when pumping.”
If a mother is going to pump, it does require her to pump about eight times a day, said Everitt.
“She’ll have to have a reliable pump that’s going to work for her and that will be efficient at getting the milk out.”
Those types of details are covered in the prenatal classes as well.
Despite all that, pumping can be a great option, because any amount of breast milk is a benefit to a new baby, whether it’s one day, one week or one year. The most important time to breastfeed — or try — is immediately after baby is born, to provide colostrum.
Laws protect moms
Geisinger also offers prenatal breastfeeding classes and aims to let breastfeeding moms know about their rights, too.
“By law they (moms) have the right to breastfeed,” said Heather McHenry, of Geisinger. “It cannot be considered indecent exposure — women have the right to breastfeed in public and we obviously want to let them know that legally they’ve got that behind them.”
There are federal laws that require employers to provide nursing moms a place and a opportunity to pump during the workday,” said Everitt.
Pumping can be a necessary evil, because though some mothers would like to breastfeed, they simply can’t because they’re forced to return to work.
“Some have to go back to work and it’s a struggle to breastfeed, pump and work,” she said.
It’s a shame, she said, because that time is important for moms and babies to get to know each other, build a supply (of milk), to get things going.
“The big news in our world right now is healthcare costs,” said Everitt. “If we would just support breastfeeding. Statistics show the total cost of inadequate combined health system (breastfeeding), mortality and cognitive losses nearly $115 billion.”
Experts agree the breastfeeding is best for both mom and baby, sometimes nursing moms are made to feel embarrassed or ashamed about their decision.
Public awkwardness
Amy Conner, 29, of New Columbia, recalled one incident early on in her breastfeeding days when she found herself needing to feed her son, Austin, while shopping at the mall.
“I was headed toward the lactation room they have at the mall and I overheard a woman make a comment about me,” she said. “I was really taken aback. Initially the comments from others bothered me — so much so that I always made sure I had a cover (more for him and I) but then got to the point where I didn’t care what people thought.”
Occasionally, Conner said, she would get looks from people while breastfeeding, but she wasn’t about to starve her child for them.
“I don’t care if anyone is offended,” she said. “Those people aren’t my problem.”