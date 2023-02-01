Pennsylvania's favorite rodent weather forecaster makes his return Thursday as eyes once again turn to Punxsutawney to see if the rather snow-free winter we've seen in the Valley this season will continue.
Thousands will descend upon western Pennsylvania — including new Gov. Josh Shapiro — where the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil will make his prediction at Gobbler’s Knob just after sunrise. If he sees his shadow, we’re in for six more weeks of winter. If not, so the legend goes, we’ll see an early spring.
So far this winter, less than nine inches of snow has fallen in the Valley throughout December and January. Weather data shows less than four inches of snow fell in the region in January in most locations.
Just after Phil's predictions, temperatures are expected to plummet in the Valley with a high of 27 on Friday and 26 on Sunday according to AccuWeather.
Phil’s title is impressive — “Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators and Weather-Prophet Extraordinary” — but his accuracy less so. Most weather services, including NOAA, give him an accuracy percentage of about 40%. According to the PA Groundhog Club, who stage the event at sunrise on Feb. 2, Phil almost always predicts six more weeks of winter. He has predicted an early spring just 19 times over the years.
FiveThirtyEight.com did some of its own number-crunching, and broke down Phil's predictions, as well as several of his rivals in Groundhog Day-style prognostication.
On their website, they looked at the stats from 1994 through 2021, and the results for Phil vary pretty wildly by region. On average, it looks like he was right about 39 percent of the time, including for the Northeast. But in some regions, like the South, his average is as high as 50 percent.
But then again, what do we mean by "early spring?" What are the hard numbers to say whether or not Phil's yes or no is "correct"?
"In fairness to Phil and his supposedly sterling record, evaluating these predictions is tricky," FiveThirtyEight.com said. "What constitutes an early spring? Should a month with an average temperature 2 degrees higher than the historical average count as one? What about 5 degrees? What if all the snow melts and it's warm and sunny for a week in February, but then March comes in like a lion?"
The website goes on to admit that both they and NOAA have an "early spring bias" in their numbers — if even one month has an above-average temperature for the year, that counts as an early spring in their eyes.
"Though a half-degree above average is hardly a delightfully early eruption of spring by most standards, it qualifies by our metric," the website said.