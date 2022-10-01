The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Mockobee rushed for 102 yards and a late touchdown to pad Purdue’s lead, and the Boilermakers defense fueled yet another takedown of a ranked opponent in a 20-10 victory over No. 21 Minnesota. Cam Allen had two of Purdue’s three interceptions of Tanner Morgan, one in the end zone in the second quarter and another in the closing minutes. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned from a one-game injury absence for the Boilermakers and bounced back from two first-half interceptions to direct two drives for scores in the final 5 minutes.
No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Daijun Edwards plunged into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown with just over 4 minutes to go to help top-ranked Georgia rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter.
Kendall Milton also scored in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs, who trailed almost the entire way before finally solving red-zone woes that forced Jack Podlesny to kick four field goals.
Brady Cook had 192 yards passing and a touchdown for the Tigers. Missouri struggled to reach the end zone against one of the country’s best defenses. Harrison Mevis wound up kicking five field goals, including two from 50-plus yards.
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams carried the load for No. 3 Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes rolled.
Williams got the opportunity for a career-high 21 carries when TreVeyon Henderson became a late scratch. Williams, a third-year back, exploded for a 70-yard TD romp in the third quarter and also had four short scoring plunges. A 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter, his fifth of the game, tied an Ohio State record.
Southern Columbia graduate Julian Fleming caught 4 passes for 51 yards and his fourth TD in three games since returning from injury.
No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown for No. 4 Michigan.
The Wolverines were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense.
Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards. Four of Michigan’s first five possessions ended in points, and Corum closed the Wolverines’ scoring with a 20-yard touchdown with 1:19 left in the game.
No. 5 Clemson 30, No. 10 NC State 20
CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as No. 5 Clemson won its 11th consecutive game, its 37th straight at home and took control of the ACC Atlantic with a 30-20 victory over No. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night.
The Tigers (3-0 ACC) started 5-0 for the seventh time in eight years and completed a two-week stretch where they bested the two teams thought most likely to block their return atop the division — first with a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest last Saturday and now the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Death Valley.
Uiagalelei ignited the Tigers right before and right after the half to build a lead that N.C. State, playing in its first-ever Top 10 matchup, couldn’t overcome.
Uiagalelei finished a 75-yard scoring drive by stretching the ball over the goal for a 1-yard score to move in front 13-10. Then, after Clemson’s defense forced a three-and-out with a pair of sacks on ‘Pack quarterback Devin Leary, Uiagalelei cashed in again with 7-yard touchdown throw to tight end Jake Briningstool.
No. 14 Mississippi 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19
OXFORD, Miss.— Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, and No. 14 Mississippi held off No. 7 Kentucky.
Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, respectively. Both plays stopped potential game-winning drives inside the 20 to preserve the victory for the Rebels.
Jonathan Cruz’s go-ahead, 26-yard field goal late in the third quarter put Ole Miss up 22-19 and set the stage for the tense, frantic finish. Robinson’s recovery with 58 seconds remaining sealed the win.
No. 9 Oklahoma State 35, No. 6 Baylor 25
WACO, Texas — Jaden Nixon returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown while Spencer Sanders ran and threw for touchdowns as ninth-ranked Oklahoma State toppled the Bears.
The game Saturday was a rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship game won by Baylor. The return by Nixon started a flurry of 39 combined points in the third quarter.
The 4-0 Cowboys also beat Baylor in the regular season last year. Baylor is 3-2 and both losses are to ranked teams. Sanders threw for 181 yards. Blake Shapen threw for 345 yards for the Bears.
No. 12 Utah 41, Oregon State 16
SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground for Utah.
The Utes forced four turnovers to avenge their only Pac-12 loss from last season. Third-string quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw for 177 yards and two interceptions to lead the Beavers.
Gulbranson played the final three quarters after starter Chance Nolan left with a neck strain. Oregon State suffered its second straight loss despite rolling up 417 yards and 21 first downs.
Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State forced No. 17 Texas A&M into four turnovers, including three inside the red zone.
Decamerion Richardson scooped up Emmanuel Forbes’ critical third-quarter blocked field goal and returned it 50 yards for the touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 21-3.
The Aggies got no closer to 11 as MSU’s defense denied A&M inside the 20 all game long with big plays inside its 20. Forbes also intercepted two passes, and Will Rogers passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns. A&M quarterback Max Johnson passed for 201 yards and a touchdown before leaving in the fourth quarter with a hand injury.
TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24
FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a rout.
OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by Jamoi Hodge. The TCU linebacker was ejected for targeting. Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was carted off in the fourth quarter after being immobilized on a stretcher.
No. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21
TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Sam Hartman threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, Justice Ellison ran for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) ran for 171 yards and bounced back from its double-overtime loss to Clemson. Hartman connected with eight receivers, with A.T. Perry leading the way with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.
Jordan Travis connected with Mycah Pittman on touchdown receptions of 18 and six yards as the Seminoles opened both halves with TD drives. Travis completed 23 of 35 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns.
Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pittsburgh 21
PITTSBURGH — Jeff Sims passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Hassan Hall piled up 157 yards rushing and Georgia Tech made interim head coach Brent Key a winner in his debut.
Five days after Key was promoted to replace Geoff Collins — fired four games into his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets — Georgia Tech took advantage of some sloppy play by the defending ACC champions to beat an FBS opponent for the first time in nearly a year.
Linebacker Charlie Thomas recovered a fumble and picked off Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis to set up two of Gavin Edwards’ five field goals as the inspired Yellow Jackets (2-3, 1-1 ACC) converted three Pitt turnovers into 13 points, including a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sims to E.J. Jenkins with 10:30 to play that gave Georgia Tech a 19-7 lead.
The Panthers (3-2, 0-1) drew within five on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Slovis to Jaden Bradley with 1:57 to go but Hall raced 63 yards on the first play of Georgia Tech’s ensuring possession and Sims darted in from 18 yards out with 1:25 remaining to seal it.
No. 25 Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score for No. 25 Kansas State.
Martinez was 12-for-19 passing for 116 yards for Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), while Deuce Vaughn added 170 rushing yards for the Wildcats, who extended their winning streak against the Red Raiders to seven games.
Donovan Smith was 34-for-48 passing for 359 yards and two TDs for Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) and also rushed for a touchdown.
The Wildcats also got three field goals from Chris Tennant after drives stalled.