The clock is again ticking on a proposed amendment to Pennsylvania’s constitution that would allow survivors of child sex abuse a two-year window to file civil lawsuits even if the statute of limitations on their claims have expired.
Gov. Tom Wolf — who has a week left in his second term — called the General Assembly back to Harrisburg to push the amendment through. He wants to see the measure passed by Jan. 27. New House Speaker Mark Rozzi said if they get it done in early February, that should be enough time to get the amendment advertised and in front of the voters on the May ballot.
“We are on a tight timeline. Pursuant to our constitution, this amendment must pass both the House and the Senate by the first week of February to be placed on the May primary ballot,” Rozzi, an abuse victim himself, said. “If we are late, we risk this life-saving amendment not being placed on the ballot until the November General Election.”
We should have been beyond already. If not for the inexcusable failure of the Pennsylvania Department of State to publicly advertise the amendment two years ago, the window would likely already be open. Here is your regular reminder of how egregious the error was: Amendments must pass through consecutive sessions of the General Assembly before being placed on ballots for voters to consider. They must also be advertised in the three calendar months preceding an election, according to the Pennsylvania Constitution and the Department of State.
With bipartisan support, the amendment passed through consecutive sessions. Then the Department of State fettered away years of work.
Pennsylvania lawmakers have continually shown a willingness to get this important issue in front of voters. Leaders in both chambers along with Wolf pledged last August to prioritize the latest proposal during the new session that began last week.
“For far too many Pennsylvanians, justice and healing for the pain they’ve experienced is out of reach,” Wolf said Friday. “This special session is a critical step to allow the General Assembly to focus their work on this important, and potentially life-saving, task. No survivor should be denied the chance to hold their abuser accountable, regardless of how much time has passed.”
We are confident it will get pushed over the finish line again because lawmakers have repeatedly shown how important it is for Pennsylvanians. Whether that requires a special session or not doesn’t really matter. All that matters is getting the bill passed in a timely fashion and advertised appropriately and finishing this critical step for victims who have waited long enough.
