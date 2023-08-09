In an ever-evolving electric vehicle market, the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron emerges as a symbol of sophistication and luxurious functionality, though it’s not without some challenges.
From a driving perspective, the Q8 e-tron is exceptional in terms of silence. It rivals even the venerable Rolls-Royce Cullinan in this aspect, with Motor Trend noting a mere two-decibel difference in interior noise level between the two at 70 mph.
With 402 horsepower behind its wheels, the e-tron is agile and quick, making it a joy to drive. The precise handling, coupled with an attention-grabbing acceleration, demonstrates that Audi did not compromise on performance when going electric.
The digital interface is both modern and functional. Two touchscreens dominate the dashboard: the upper one dedicated to infotainment and the lower for climate controls and other functionalities. The system feels intuitive and well-designed, a nod to Audi’s commitment to user experience.
However, no vehicle is without its drawbacks. One of the key challenges for the Q8 e-tron is its price. The model tested, with added features, comes in at a steep $92,390. In a competitive EV space, other models also surpass the e-tron in range and speed. Its EPA-estimated range of 296 miles, while impressive, is still outdone by some competitors.
On the road, while the vehicle itself is faultless, the infrastructure supporting it isn’t always reliable. A personal experience in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex brought to light the struggles of finding a functioning fast charger, highlighting the importance of an integrated charging infrastructure for the continued success and adoption of EVs.
Audi touts the Q8 e-tron as a more advanced version of its predecessor, with improvements in range, charging capabilities and driving dynamics.
Aerodynamic adjustments, including an improved coefficient of drag value, aim to make this model more efficient. The battery has been refined for higher capacity without increasing its physical size, offering a more extensive net capacity of 114 kWh. This capacity improvement is due to advancements in both cell structure and manufacturing processes.
Moreover, the new Q8 e-tron stands out with a revised asynchronous electric motor on its rear axle, which incorporates more windings for better efficiency.
Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system ensures power distribution to all wheels, depending on the driving condition. The updated steering hardware and suspension software further promise a sharper driving experience.
Design-wise, the vehicle features elegant enhancements, including Audi’s new minimalist two-dimensional logo and the innovative Singleframe projection light grille, which offers a unique lighting experience.
The interior is undoubtedly luxurious. From the Valcona/Milano leather seats in the Prestige trim, which offers adjustments and massage functionality, to the MMI touch response system with dual high-resolution displays, Audi ensures the ride is both comfortable and technologically advanced.
Charging the e-tron is made convenient with the Plug & Charge function, which simplifies the process at selected stations, and an embedded e-tron route planner guides drivers to charging points. Audi even facilitates the home charging process, offering a 2-in-1 charging cable and collaborating with Qmerit for EV charging installations.
Overall, the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron encapsulates a luxury electric experience, albeit with a hefty price tag. It’s a refined vehicle with commendable performance, technology and design. However, potential owners should be prepared for possible hiccups in charging infrastructure.