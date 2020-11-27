QB questions continue for Nittany Lions

STATE COLLEGE — Just one month ago, both Penn State and Michigan carried lofty expectations into the 2020 season.
The Nittany Lions entered the year ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll, while the Wolverines checked in at No. 15.
Both programs carry a tinge of disappointment into Saturday’s meeting as Michigan enters this weekend at 2-3 and Penn State brings an 0-5 resume to Ann Arbor.
“It’ll be challenging, but our focus is on getting better today,” Penn State coach James Franklin said earlier this week. “That’s what we have to do. We don’t need to look any further than that. (We) can’t change the past; we just want to get better today.”
Penn State (0-5 Big Ten) has won two of its last three against Michigan (2-3 Big Ten), but the Wolverines own four wins in the last six meetings.
Penn State’s quarterback quandary spilled over into this week after both Will Levis and Sean Clifford both saw playing time in a loss to Iowa. After committing six turnovers in the first four games, Clifford began last week’s contest on the sideline as Levis received his second career start.
Levis played three quarters and had two fumbles before Penn State coaches called Clifford’s number.
Clifford’s first two passes went for touchdowns of 28 yards apiece, but turnovers again plagued the redshirt junior’s performance as he tossed two interceptions in the second half. His second interception was returned 74 yards for a touchdown.
“We’re going to need them both,” Franklin said of his quarterbacks. “The reality is, turnovers have been our issue — one of our issues, but probably one of our bigger issues — and the reality is we’ve had it with both of them.”
Iowa scored 24 points off Penn State’s four turnovers.
Dashed expectations for the season aren’t the only thing that binds these division foes.
Michigan, too, made a quarterback change in last week’s triple-overtime win against Rutgers. The Wolverines’ coaching staff turned to sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara in relief of Joe Milton.
McNamara was 27-of-36 passing for 260 yards with four touchdowns. Milton was 5-for-12 passing for 89 yards over the first two quarters.
“We’re not going to make any dramatic announcements, as per usual,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said this week.
While Harbaugh wasn’t ready to go public with his starter for the Nittany Lions, he did praise his young signal-caller’s mental poise during last week’s come-from-behind win.
“(McNamara’s) mindset is very good, very solid,” Harbaugh said. “He’s confident. He has faith in his ability and works extremely hard. Tough dude. (He has) a really good mindset in all those areas.”
Penn State’s last two trips to Ann Arbor have resulted in lopsided Michigan wins, with the Wolverines winning 42-7 in 2018 and 49-10 in 2016.
The Nittany Lions are 3-8 at Michigan Stadium since joining the Big Ten in 1993.
“We want to really find a way to swing that in our direction, and find a way to get a win on the road at Michigan this year, which is something that has been challenging for us,” Franklin said.