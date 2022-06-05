NEW BERLIN — QE Manufacturing in New Berlin recently began a year-long celebration of their 70th year in business.
“We try to get the jobs done on time and make efficiencies,” Manufacturing Manager Barry Vonada said, adding that QE has 60 clients and produces metal parts for such things as aircraft, playground equipment, tractors, and pumps.
“Just a variety of things,” he said.
Festivities began with a breakfast for 38 employees, or “members” as they are called, at Cherry Street Bistro in New Berlin to be followed by a picnic in July. Employees are considered members after over 25 years of service.
During the year-long celebration, tours of the facility will be advertised.
“We haven’t really talked about it,” said Vonada. “It will be a whole year event.”
Recognitions from political leaders and government entities adorn their meeting room.
“We’re growing,” Vonada said. The company, founded in 1952, is busy and in the hands of its new owner and president, Matthew Haggerty, who took over in 2018.
Vonada said Haggerty has been working to improve the manufacturing business, purchasing new equipment and roof.
The company has representatives looking for new clients, he said.
QE also has a co-op program with three students from neighboring SUN Area Technical Institute.
“They do hands-on training,” Vonada said. “What’s nice is they have a weekly paycheck.”
Vonada said the company has a good relationship with the vocational school and the average term of an employee has been approximately 16 years.
According to Human Resource Manager Teresa Chambers, just eight of the company’s 38 employees did not attend some form of vocational training prior to working with QE.
“It was kind of and eye opener to our workforce,” said Chambers, who has been with the company for 22 years.
Tours in the fall have many moving parts. Chambers said the goal is to complete the ongoing roof replacement project this summer. But when the tours start, it will be a chance for the public to “see what we’re all about,” she said.
QE has received awards from Lycoming Engines, B/E Aerospace, and Playworld Systems.
Chambers said the company feels it is important for members to know where they came from.
“The business has changed. We survived,” she said, adding that it is a great feeling to look toward the future for QE Manufacturing.
Unlike many businesses, QE did not experience a staffing shortage during the pandemic.
Chambers gave kudos to members and said the company did everything possible to keep people safe.
“We worked through the pandemic,” she said.
Haggerty, the company’s new owner, said he is thrilled to be part of the QE Manufacturing family. Founding owner Robert W. Miller, later joined by his son, Dale Miller, built a “world-class precision machining business,” he said.
“Almost four years ago, I was managing my family’s fourth generation family business,” Haggerty said. “So I understand the importance of family ownership.
He said this week finalizes completion of the new roof for their 23,000 square foot facility.
“We have been and will be investing in the latest state of the art machines to take QE to the next level,” he said.
“We are proud to serve some of the greatest companies in the world and we will continue to invest in our capabilities to stay competitive as a proud American manufacturer.”