There were 24,000 more COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania this week and nearly a quarter of tests came back positive according to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard updated on Friday.
After consecutive weeks with slightly lower case counts, the Department of Health said there were 24,399 more cases in the seven-day window ending Friday than the previous week. Across Pennsylvania, there were 77,756 cases this week, up from 53,357 a week ago.
On Friday, DOH officials recorded the largest one-day increase in new cases — 23,268 — since the pandemic began in early 2020. December 2021 surpassed last December as the most infectious of the pandemic with nearly 300,000 cases this month.
Statewide, the positive test rate for PCR tests jumped nearly 10 percent from 15.3 to 24.5 percent. In five counties — Monroe, Lebanon, Susquehanna, Northampton and Lehigh — at least 30 percent of COVID tests this week were positive.
At least 28,000 tests were recorded each day this week statewide, with a high of 66,634 on Thursday.
All four Valley counties saw increases in new cases and positive test rate this week.
In Montour County, there were 124 cases this week, up from 98 a week ago. The positive test rate jumped more than five percent from 12.4 to 17.7 percent.
In Northumberland County, there were 36 more cases this week — 389 to 425 — while the positive test rate increased to 20 percent.
Snyder County had 24 more cases this week than a week ago — 157 to 181 — and its positive test rate increased three percent to 20.1 percent.
While its positive test rate increased more than three percent to 14.1 percent this week, Union County saw a slight increase in cases with 169 new cases, up from 165 a week ago.