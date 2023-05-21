Pondering the work of Peace, I’ve reflected about Love while encountering it in places that surprise and delight me. Wherever we find Love, we must open, welcome, and support it. Let’s look for Love that is Love — a caring, nurturing feeling that will endure and deepen. Love that moves beyond the romantic to the real. Not that romance isn’t great, but it is by no means all there is to Love.
What is Love to the Peacemaker you ask? I think, perhaps, it is the first instinct of Peace. It is not an automatic start to Peace; we must be convicted by Peace. Love is an important element.
Reflecting on Love, I remind myself needing to start close to home. I query, am I loving myself well? Do I love myself in ways that honor the gifts I’ve received and that respect the life and community which engage me. I am not alone in overlooking how much Love Life needs.
Virginia Satir, a world-renowned family therapist, is famous for saying “We need four hugs a day for survival. We need eight hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth.” I also need warm baths, wonderful food, walking in pools and lakes, moon- and star-gazing, tears and giggles with friends and too many silly novels along with some great ideas. These things are Love.
We have intimates, families of birth and choice, lovers, and mentors. We love them with a different level of trust and esteem than others. If life works well, they are the reason we learn trust and esteem. (If not, this is exactly why we have families of choice). In Love, we share ourselves, our joys and sorrows. I have wonderful friends, with whom I share not only important moments, but also unimportant ones — watching silly movies, sitting in the stream, eating ice cream, holding hands, taking a road trip… doing the normal for whatever normal is for you. Oh, this is Love.
Not long ago, as chaplain, I watched Love play out at the hospital. After a horrible injury, a man arrived in the trauma room. Throughout the day, first his family, and then his friends arrived. They sat together through the long, impossibly sad process. Waiting through the operations, hoping when there was hope — talking to him, encouraging him and his family, telling amazing, funny, everyday stories about their shared life. Some focused on the injured man, some on family members, all focused on Love. I have never seen such a bold expression of gathered love. Who knows what the hospital thought of such a crowd, but I thought, “Yes! Yes.” Love calls us back to Life, despite our wounds. Love reminds us life matters, even in our most grievous losses.
This family, in a place where so many shut down, opened their hearts to allow friends to help them cope. They were warm, generous, grateful, and present. Faced with the worst, they were their best selves. This is Love.
What about our amazing planet? Historically, living on such tiny portions of its vastness, we haven’t understood Earth’s vulnerability. Faced with the magnificence of forests, lakes and oceans, rocks, mountains and sky, it is a challenge to remember how carefully Earth must be tended. Now, particularly, we have responsibility to the planet and the atmosphere. We must step up and speak out. Love is being capable of loving the planet as we love ourselves.
I’ve recently heard there was no Big Bang — no beginning to life or the Universe. There was only ever Love, calling worlds, stars, and galaxies into being out of nothing but Love. If the Universe has no beginning and perhaps no end, but we have both a beginning and an end, how do we live, in the midst of this ongoing eternity, into the finiteness of our Lives? Creating lives that matter is Love.
May we all find ways, in our time on this cosmic arch, to live fully, laugh raucously, love and be loved deeply, make a difference sweetly. All these are Love. All these are Peace.
We know so many ways to Love. How do we put Love to work in the service of Peace?
I wish you Salaam, Shalom, Peace. I wish you Love.
