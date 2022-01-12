A lot happened during Danville’s school board meeting on Tuesday night, including discussions about an immediate shift to virtual learning, which led to an extended discussion about putting extracurricular activities on hold for a week.
The move to remote learning for a week makes sense considering the number of active COVID cases among students and staffers, just days after Danville reinstated its mask policy following winter break.
Lost in the shuffle of all the COVID news — perhaps the way most board members and school officials preferred — was the hiring of coaches, including a three-year contract for girls track & field coach Tina Bartholomew.
The same Tina Bartholomew who was dismissed last year as a cross country coach for still yet undefined reasons and the same Tina Bartholomew who filed a sex discrimination lawsuit against the Danville Area School Board, two board members and an administrator.
On Tuesday night, the board approved — without commenting on the situation — a settlement with Bartholomew. The board also approved a three-year contract for her to remain the girls track & field coach at $7,000 per year. She was approved on a second vote. An initial vote ended in a tie and after an executive session, the board voted 6-2 to approve Bartholomew’s track and field contract.
Her termination last fall as an assistant junior high cross-country coach did not impact her role as a teacher in the district; she was also not relieved of her track & field duties at the time.
No one has ever really said exactly what happened that led to Bartholomew’s dismissal. In public meetings following the decision, several parents spoke up on her behalf — along with Bartholomew’s daughters — regarding some sort of mishandling of confidential coaching surveys that students had answered.
We know the lawsuit argued that board members and an administrator individually did “aid and abet sex discrimination and violate Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal money.”
This has been mishandled from the start. Remember, school officials did not release the name of the coach dismissed at first, it only became public after The Danville News’ Joe Sylvester filed a Right to Know request.
With the understanding that personnel matters can be handled behind closed doors when relevant, it seems like Danville taxpayers are now on the hook for some sort of settlement.
In that case, much more information should be made available. How much is the settlement? What changed between the termination in September and Tuesday’s announcements of the settlement and the new contract? What protocols will be put in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again?
These questions, and others, need to be answered sooner rather than later.