LEWISBURG — There are two main ways to look at the Lewisburg boys soccer team heading into the 2021 season.
The first is the Green Dragons are a team that lost to graduation a very talented and experienced Class of 2021, which had nine players, headlined by the Gatorade state player of the year in Ben Liscum, now playing at Penn State. Those seniors led Lewisburg to an undefeated season and the 2020 state title.
“We’re starting from anew,” Lewisburg senior Simon Stumbris said. “We haven’t earned anything as a senior class. ... I think we have a lot to prove, but we’re up for the challenge.”
Those seniors made an impact on the Green Dragons that will still be felt this season.
“I can’t replace last year’s class, and I’m not looking to,” Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell said. “We will have to play different. They taught this group how to win. They taught this group how to work, how to get better, how to hold themselves accountable, and also how to have fun.
“That group will still be a part of us because of what they taught these guys.”
The other way to look at Lewisburg is as a team that returns a number of key players — including all-Daily Item honorees Stumbris, Carter Hoover and Phillip Permyashkin — from a 22-0 state championship team that outscored its opponents 157-6 last year.
“Obviously we did lose a lot, but we still have a lot of experience,” Hoover said. “Last year, we had a very deep bench. We were able to get in a lot of players who got good experience.
“We have a lot of sophomores and freshmen coming in, and they look very promising.”
Either way of looking at the Green Dragons shows that it’s clear Lewisburg won’t be the same team this season. Whether they are as successful as last season is another question.
“I think teams should respect us, and not think they’re going to come in and walk over us,” senior goalkeeper Tony Burns said. “Our goal is to go out each and every game and win. We’ve always done that. Last year, that took us all the way.”
Liscum, Jack Dieffenderfer and Anthony Bhangdia each scored 30 or more goals last year, and the Class of 2021 scored 126 of 157 goals in the 2020 season.
“Right now, we’re unproven,” Kettlewell said. and being unproven may mean opponents think this is their chance to beat the Green Dragons.
“I think each team will bring their best against us,” Kettlewell said.
“There’s always a target on our back,” Hoover said. “Everybody always wants to beat us. I think that allows us to be more hungry, more ready to prove them wrong. Even though we lost some seniors, we’re still good. We’re reloading. I’m excited for the competition.”
Burns echoed his classmate’s sentiments.
“I wouldn’t say we’re worried, but we’re anxious to get out there and play our first game against Moravian Academy (on Saturday),” Burns said. “It will be a really good test. We have our vulnerabilities, but we’re working every day to secure those.”
As much as Liscum will be missed on the field, he was also the unquestioned vocal leader of the team last season. That’s left a void that this year’s seniors needed to fill.
“It’s really tough, considering we lost a very good leader in Ben Liscum,” Stumbris said. “We’re all working as a group to be leaders of this team. It’s not one individual leading this team, as a group we’re coming together to pick the boys up. We’re trying to lead as a senior class.”
Kettlewell said he’s been pleased with the intangibles his seniors have shown this preseason.
“All of those guys are stepping up,” he said. “As a group, they’re leading. Some of it they do silently by getting the freshmen to learn what they do. Or in a downtime, they’re being light-hearted. They all have something they do.”
There also is the matter of the younger players getting a chance to compete with Liscum, Bhangdia and the others everyday in practice last year.
“I told the team last year I thought it was the deepest team I had,” Kettlewell said. “We have a good core of that team returning.”
Those practices were key to the Green Dragons’ success last year.
“One thing we saw last year was the practices were the most intense practices I’ve ever attended,” Stumbris said. “If we can keep that intensity and that competitiveness, the wanting to win, I think we can be just as good this year.”
As much as last year’s seniors were driven by a loss in the 2019 state semifinals, this year’s group of seniors wants to match the Class of 2017.
“With the 2015 and 2016 teams, they were back-to-back state champions,” Hoover said. “The goal is always to win a state championship. It’s one of the things where that’s the standard set. If it’s not a championship, we’re going to be a little disappointed with ourselves.”
Part of that is because of how much the Green Dragons love playing soccer together.
“We’re always striving to play in the next game,” Hoover said. “The fear of losing is something that kind of drives us. We want to make sure we’re able to play as many games as we can, and get to practice more.”
That love for soccer is one that hasn’t changed for Lewisburg.