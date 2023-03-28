From Staff Reports
WILLIAMSPORT — In recognition of National Quilting Day which was celebrated on Saturday, March 18, the Clinton Piecemakers Quilt Guild donated a baby quilt to the first newborn at The Birthplace at UPMC Williamsport, part of UPMC Magee-Womens.
This year’s quilt was created by Bonnie Orndorf, and it was given to baby Robin and parents Mahoghany and Marquis. National Quilting Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of March and highlights the artistic tradition that’s been around for centuries.