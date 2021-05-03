R. Edwin “Ed” Rhoads, 80, of Selinsgrove, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, May 1, 2021.
He was born May 21, 1940, a son of the late Charles E. and Ferne E. (Hendrix) Rhoads. On Feb. 9, 1963, he married his beautiful bride, Phyllis A. Shirk, who ran to greet him and welcome him to Heaven.
Ed graduated in 1958 from Selinsgrove High School. After high school, he enlisted to proudly serve Our Country as a United States Marine. He worked many years in the garment industry before retiring after 5 years of service at Wood-Mode.
He owned and operated Rhoads Peanut Stand at the Selinsgrove Speedway for many years. Ed loved spending race nights there working with his family and chatting with those stopped by the peanut stand to chat. To many, he was known as The Peanut Man or Mr. Ed.
Along with time with his family, Ed enjoyed eating at many local restaurants and visiting with other patrons he knew.
Ed attended the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant Mills, was a member of the Selinsgrove American Legion Victory Post 25, and a regular and faithful blood donor with the American Red Cross.
He is survived by his three children, Sandra “Sandy” Mathews and her husband Steve, William Timothy “Tim” Rhoads and his wife Christina, and Michael Rhoads and his wife Dona; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard Rhoads and his wife Sandy, Clair Rhoads and his wife Carolyn, and Stephen Rhoads and his wife Jennifer; one sister, Ann Graybill and her husband Gary; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and precious wife.
A walk-thru viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 9465 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Burial will immediately follow the funeral service in Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Pastor Michael D. Boone officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Ed to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 9465 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Masks must be worn and social distancing is encouraged.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with the arrangements.