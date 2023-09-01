MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library is offering R&K subs and sandwiches as part of a fundraiser.
Available for order are 12-inch subs which include Italian, ham, turkey, roast beef, and American. Pretzel sandwiches include Italian, ham and cheese, ham and Swiss, turkey and cheese, roast beef and cheese, sweet Lebanon bologna, cheese, chicken salad, egg salad, and tuna salad. Place your order now through 4 p.m. Sept. 22. Orders can be picked up from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 29. Subs are $7 each and pretzel sandwiches are $6 each.
Funds generated from this fundraiser are used to assist with the expenses associated with adult and children’s programs at the library.
To place an order or for more information visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St. in Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831. Order can also be placed online at https://shopsmol.com/product/subs-and-pretzel-fundraiser/.
— The Daily Item