R. Ted Sees, 89, of Riverside, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, April 7, 2023, at his residence.
He was born March 1, 1934, in Northumberland, a son of the late Wilbur and Alma (Cuthbert) Sees.
He graduated from Northumberland High School in 1952 and later received his bachelor’s degree in science and education from Bloomsburg State College in 1961.
Ted proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Barbara (Arbogast) Sees, whom he married July 16, 1960.
Ted was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Danville.
He was employed in the late 1950s as a courier for the FBI.
Ted was a high school teacher for Conrad High School in Delaware for five years. He began selling curriculum in Delaware and was then transferred back to his home state in Bloomsburg where he resided for 28 years, before retiring to Riverside.
Ted enjoyed landscaping, hunting and spending time at the cabin. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow all throughout their lives. He will be remembered for being a selfless and considerate person who was always willing to help others.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Mike Sees of Hughesville and Steve Sees and his wife Julie of Danville; and two daughters, Karen Maize and her husband Dave and Gail Moore and her husband Jace, both of Bloomsburg. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Kaitlin Sorber and her husband Dylan, Kyle Sees, Carly Legg and her husband Roger, Abbey Dewalt and her husband Mike, Anna Crone and her husband Sam, Pete Moore, Ben Moore and Eric Sees; two great-grandchildren, Rhett Legg and Nora Dewalt; one sister, Kathleen Reitz and her husband Wilson of Fayetteville N.C., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Gerald, Cleaver and Donald; and two sisters, Barbara Kay Strouse and Ann Moyer.
A Celebration of Ted’s Life will be held in the future at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 791 Columbia Hill Road, Danville PA 17821 or Geisinger Hospice, 74 Schoolhouse Road, Suite 104, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com