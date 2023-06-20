R. Warren Brubaker, 83, of State Route 890, Sunbury, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Warren was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Shamokin, a son of the late Claude E. and Mary (Wetzel) Brubaker and the parents that raised him, Fred and Rosella Strawser. On July 2, 1960, he married the former Patricia A. Rhodes, who survives.
He was a 1958 graduate of Sunbury High School.
Warren attended Sunbury God’s Missionary Church.
He began his working career with Clarks Poultry, then TRW and later Weis Markets, all while farming. He was eventually able to farm full-time.
Warren greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, farming and old tractors and cars.
In addition to his wife of nearly 63 years, he is survived by his sons, Reuben Brubaker Jr. (Cathy) and Don Brubaker (Grace); daughters, Amy Stuck (Barry), Peggy Sanders (Jamie), Jennifer Klinger (Dale), Marjorie Nelson (Darren) and Bethanne Fatzinger (Brian); 18 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by grandson Ryan Brubaker.
Friends and family may visit Friday, June 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where the memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Keith Bunch officiating.