Hannah Rabb burst onto the Valley high school golf scene as a freshman last year.
Rabb claimed the District 4 Class 2A girls title, finished second in the state, and was named The Daily Item Golfer of the Year.
She followed up her first year at Warrior Run by winning an age group world championship over the summer.
Now back for her sophomore year, Rabb said she wants to at least match her first-year performance.
“I’m going to try my best at every match,” Rabb said. “I want to try to win districts again and make states. There are a lot of good players at states, so I’ll just do my best if I make it.”
Rabb shot a nine-hole score of 36 in her first match of the season to earn medalist honors, but the Defenders fell to a balanced Midd-West led by Julian Krainak.
Warrior Run coach Brad Peace said his goal for the season was for all of his players to improve.
"I would say that our biggest strength is the large range of golfing skills our kids have —from the returning No. 2 female golfer in the state to kids picking up a golf club for the first time," Peace said.
"It creates an environment where the less skilled golfers have great examples, and it gives the more skilled golfers a chance to build into someone else."
The Defenders have 17 players on their roster, including all six starters from a year.
Senior Kaelyn Watson and juniors Reagan Campbell, Hunter Saul, Mason Sheesly and Emily Trautman are returning starters along with Rabb.
Peace said he wanted to make sure his team enjoyed its time on the links this season.
"They need to remember that golf is really hard so it's OK to laugh," he said.
Krainak, who was the District 4 Class 2A boys runner-up and a state qualifier, returns to lead a strong Midd-West team that returns four other letterwinners, including seniors Nick Whitesel and Caroline Zerby.
"My goal is for us to be competitive in the league and in districts," Midd-West coach Brian Beward said. "I hope for us to improve throughout the season so we are a better team at the end of the year than at the beginning."
Part of that improvement will rely on how well his team works together, according to Beward.
"We have to bond as a team to help everyone improve," he said. "We have to learn from our experiences in every practice and match."
Danville has been dominant in the regular season over the past few years, and this season, coach Ron Kanaskie wants his team to build toward the postseason.
"We need to grow as a team throughout the PHAC competitive season, and be at our strongest come District 4 competition," he said.
The Ironmen have seven seniors and three juniors on a 14-player roster, and Kanaskie said the team's leadership is strong and wants to be good.
The key for Danville will be how well the team as a whole comes together.
"Emotionally each and every player needs to make a strong commitment to team unity, and make contributions to the team getting better both in practice and competitive events," Kanaskie said.
Milton has a new coach in Nathan Richie, and the Black Panthers will be led by Isaiah Day, who set a 45 in Milton's season-opening loss.
Central Columbia, Loyalsock and Bloomsburg round out HAC-II.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION II
Golf capsules
(Valley teams)
DANVILLE IRONMEN
Coach: Ron Kanaskie
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Roster: Connor Kozick, sr.; Sam Everett, sr.; Nolan Coombe, sr.; Joe Delbo, sr.; Quentin Jenkins, sr.; Shea Henrickson, sr.; Braden Earlston, sr; Adam Campbell, jr.; Koen Baylor, jr.; Blake Sassaman, jr.; Jay Moyer, so.; James Ciccarelli, fr.; Cole Duffy, fr.; Morgan Gerringer, fr.
MIDD-WEST MUSTANGS
Coach: Brian Beward
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Julian Krainak, sr.; Kyle Beward, so.; Nick Whitesel, sr.; Noah Bogush, so.; Caroline Zerby, sr.; Chris Walter, so.; Scotty Walls, so.; Jay Yount, so.; Addison Friel, so.; Graham Yount, fr.; Ben Rood, fr.; Daylen Wagner, fr.
MILTON BLACK PANTHERS
Coach: Nathan Richie
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Partial roster: Isaiah Day; Drake Parker; Quinnten Keister; Kendall Fedder; Wyatt Parker; Logan Shrawder.
WARRIOR RUN DEFENDERS
Coach: Brad Peace
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Roster: Kayleigh Bausinger, sr.; Cadence Gardiner, sr.; Kaitlyn Meuler, sr.; Kaelyn Watson, sr.; Carson Welliver, sr.; Justin Zimmerman, sr.; Reagan Campbell, jr.; Ethan Gorton, jr.; Gracie Moser, jr.; Emma Podobinski, jr.; Hunter Saul, jr.; Mason Sheesly, jr.; Emily Trautman, jr.; Morgan Way, jr.; Dylan Laubach, so.; Hannah Rabb, so.; Keagan Watson, fr.