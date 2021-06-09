rabbittransit has recently partnered with the Pennsylvania Council of the Blind to create audio accessible formats of their Paratransit Shared Ride Guide to assist individuals who are impacted by a visual impairment.
The Paratransit Shared Ride Guide provides details and instructions on how to use the Shared Ride Service including the application process, travel guidelines and fare structure.
Visually impaired riders will now have free access to a MP3 file or the ability to download a DAISY (Digital Accessible Information System) formatted version of the ride guide which are both located on the rabbittransit website.
For additional information, visit www.rabbittransit.org or contact the Customer Call Center at 1-800-632-9063.
