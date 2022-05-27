Cyndi Myers has been using rabittransit’s on-demand shuttle service, Stop Hopper, on a regular basis since January to get to her two jobs in Sunbury and Northumberland.
The Selinsgrove resident has her own vehicle but prefers to keep it parked most days while she uses the local shuttle service that costs only $2 per ride.
“With gas prices the way they are, you can’t beat it,” she said. “I’ve saved a lot of money.”
Myers has been raving about the service and the ease in which it is offered.
“I downloaded the App and attached my debit card to it,” she said, of the manner in which she requests a ride and pays for it.
Most riders use it to go shopping or to medical appointments, said Myers, who has also encountered Susquehanna University students getting rides to their jobs.
Art Thomas, the chairman of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors and member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way board, has been touting the program which is addressing the lack of public transportation in the Valley.
The program is receiving support from a three-year grant, said Thomas, who hopes Rabbittransit will continue to offer the service beyond that period.
“This is the best opportunity we have and if we don’t take advantage it may never come around again,” he said.
The Stop Hopper program was rolled out in the area in December and Rabbittransit driver Ryan Straub said people are using it.
“It’s a good program and (riders) enjoy being able to go places, get out more for only $2 a ride,” he said.
Myers, who works at an employment service and is well aware of the transportation issues many face, has been telling others about the Stop Hopper service for months.
“It’s an option this area has needed,” she said, hoping that with more customers, the company may consider extending the hours of the service.
The service is available between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Union, Snyder, Montour, Columbia and Northumberland counties, with designated stops along currently traveled routes of the company’s shared ride service.
Riders are required to schedule an advance reservation to ride by noon the business day prior to the date of travel. To schedule a reservation, call 1-800-632-9063.