Rachel Fisher, 82, of Shamokin Dam, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Millersburg, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter Wiles and Mary Miller.
On April 9, 1954, Rachel married her loving husband, Henry R. Fisher. They shared 63 years of marriage until the time of Henry’s passing on June 4, 2017.
Rachel was employed for 20 years as a residential caregiver and meal planner at the Selinsgrove Center. She was a member of the PA State Retirees Group.
She enjoyed cooking and was known for making her cream puffs. Her greatest enjoyments in her life were vegetable gardening, making crafts, playing bingo, and playing cards with friends and family.
Rachel is survived by her daughter, Rhonda S. Short and her husband Tony; granddaughters, Heather Casper and her husband George, and Erin Everhart and her husband Dennis; a grandson, Tim Strait and his wife Amy; great-grandchildren, Jak and Timmy Strait; sisters, Martha, Mary, and Esther; and a brother, Simon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Carrie in 2012; and two brothers, Paul in 2020 and Daniel in 1990.
Services will be at the discretion of the family and by invitation only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Rachel may be sent to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 30386, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.