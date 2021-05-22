The events of the past year did not go without notice in Valley police departments.
Several Valley police departments have added body cameras, additional training methods are being taught and more dialogue is being sought with the community, all aimed at improving policing and relationships with the public, local police chiefs said.
Police departments in Sunbury and Mahoning Township are already using new body cameras. Northumberland borough should have its system online soon, too, officials said.
Among the changes was a statewide mandate from Act 59, passed by state lawmakers last year. It requires the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission to provide instruction on interacting with individuals of diverse racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds. The bill passed the two state chambers 251-0.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen mentioned Act 59 as a factor in current policing in his department.
"It's not just the defensive tactics we are focusing on, such as removing the chokeholds," he said. "It's also the mental aspect of it too. One of the parts of Act 59 has to do with a psychological evaluation of officers. In a nutshell, let's take a for instance when an officer is showing signs of PTSD. Now, it's written into law that an officer can go to his superior and say that he or she has issues with a certain incident.
Act 59 mandates that assistance would have to be offered to the officer right away, "because we don't want an officer coming to work with something else on his mind, so he can focus on his job," Bremigen said.
New training, regulations
The other part of Act 59, Bremigen said, has to do with training.
"Those are good things that came with the act," he quickly said.
Bremigen said he is in the process of signing up someone in his department up for defensive active training so the force has one instructor certification.
"That will teach us the type of holds that you use that are a little 'softer,'" he said. "It's kind of along the line of ju-jitsu. What we will be doing with our officers here is having training on a regular basis. Especially going into 2022, where we will be doing practical, hands-on kind of drills between the officers. That is something we normally don't do after leaving the academy. We talk about de-escalation techniques — there was a course years ago called 'verbal judo,' how you go across communicating with somebody. So that you don't have to go hands-on."
In Mahoning Township, Montour County, police policies have already changed, chief Fred Dyroff said.
"Due to the recent events in the nation involving police encounters that ended with tragedy, albeit a fraction of a fraction of the total number of police encounters, the Mahoning Township Police Department (MTPD) has changed policy, added new equipment, and required training for its officers," Dyroff said.
The department removed the carotid artery chokehold from its policy manual, he said. Dyroff provided an excerpt from his policy manual on the use of force.
It now reads: “Officers shall use only the amount of force that reasonably appears necessary given the facts and circumstances perceived by the officer at the time of the event to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose.”
During 2020 the MTPD purchased the BolaWrap, Dyroff noted, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an 8-foot bola-style Kevlar tether at 513 feet per second to entangle a subject. The department is the only police department in the Valley so far to have such a device as a tool to use if the situation warrants.
"It is a less-lethal device the does not rely on pain compliance," Dyroff said. "Using this device will assist officers to take mentally challenged or non-compliant persons into custody without using pain compliance techniques such as the Taser, pepper spray, batons, wrist locks."
Mahoning Township police officers were required to take virtual training on implicit bias training in 2020, Dyroff added.
Meanwhile, chokeholds were banned as far back as 2014, said Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost. According to the BVRPD policy manual, "The use of carotid restraint or other 'chokeholds or neck restraints are specifically and strictly prohibited for use by police personnel."
"We do not currently have body cameras, we are looking into it," Yost said. "We have reviewed policy during our training events and officers have taken additional training related to racial bias in policing."