The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, at the hands of Minneapolis police triggered unprecedented response in the Valley, the country and around the world.
Local protests, with calls for racial justice and change in police tactics, brought out large numbers of Valley residents — not just people of color — to rallies across the Valley.
Even with the conviction of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death last month, however, many in the Valley wonder if things will change, even as some maintain there is little or no need for change.
“Our police have made it a very safe environment (in Sunbury),” Pastor Mark Gittens of Sunbury’s h2churctens said. “They are there to protect me and people need to understand that. In every occupation, there are bad people. I am not willing to throw it all away because we have these bad apples.”
Some are worried, however, that division sewn in recent years has even grown greater as the nation wrestles with its difficult past and simmering present.
Sierra Medina, 20, of Selinsgrove, said “race relations in the Susquehanna Valley seem almost the same, except for a more vigorous adherence to a denial of racism.”
Milton author Brian Johnson said he often ponders questions of race.
“It’s is the single toughest word in our language. It (has) complicated life since the 1600s when it was invented,” he said. “Probably the most divisive question of the day is: ‘Is America racist?’ Answering this question requires some honesty. It is difficult to imagine a time in the U.S. where we have not struggled with the concept of equality.”
Be the change
Nisan Trotter, 37, a Lewisburg entrepreneur, spoke at several of last summer’s rallies held at various locales in the Susquehanna Valley.
A Bucknell graduate, Trotter was asked to speak by an organizing group called “If Not Us, Then Who,” and was particularly eloquent at candlelight vigils held in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery last summer. Being proactive, Trotter said, is vital.
Often the best approach is to be the change you want to see, “so I have personally tried to work on myself by educating myself on the issues, raising awareness and then acting upon information learned as it pertains to improving race relations in America.”
“Everyone and I mean everyone, has a role to play if we truly want to experience progress,” Trotter said. “There are times when I feel like we are making strides. Then, a setback seemingly takes place. However, if the aggregate is trending upward, then it is well with my soul.”
Medina echoes Trotter and Johnson’s call that America has a long way to go.
“This country cannot applaud itself for baseline respect of law, and to be honest, just the ability to watch a video of murder with their eyes,” she said. “Real character will be portrayed in how this country steps up to instill power in the oppressed. Absolutely we have an enormously long way to go, but can we start? Can we persevere? We have delayed for so long and the voice of the denied will find a platform.”
Chauvin trial reaction
Last month, a jury in Minnesota found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd. Some members of the Valley’s Black community said they could not watch the trial. Others said it marked a step forward, but only a step.
A guilty verdict very rarely happens in these cases, Medina said. “I don’t want people to sit back and think this is over. Floyd’s murder should have never happened. Force like that should have never been an option for officers.”
“The day a jury held Derek Chauvin accountable for the murder of George Floyd was actually a banner day for America,” Johnson, 48 of Milton said. “Yet, a day later, another life was taken by the police. All that celebration was a tremendous letdown for the many who had finally seen justice. Hope amassed and defeated by the next day.”
One day after the verdict police shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant, in Columbus, Ohio. A body cam video shows her running past an officer while holding a knife. She was pronounced dead a little over half an hour later at a local hospital.
“There are many who question the degree to which race relations have changed,” Johnson said. “They can see the progress on so many levels in education, entertainment, and politics. We have twice elected a black president and the current vice president wears darker skin, but how long will we be forced to see the callousness of society and the sadness of lost hope? It’s easy to update a Facebook post with an MLK quote, but it’s another thing to actualize those words.”
On one hand, Johnson said, “I am saddened by the current state of affairs. But I am strengthened in my resolve to live with the intent of reconciliation. We can do this! Together.”
Dominic Lyles, a student at Bucknell University, called the Chauvin conviction, “an anomaly.”
Medina said she couldn’t bring herself to watch the trial, as much for “my own mental health,” as anything else.
“To be completely frank, the release of videos of all of the brutal murders of people of color does nothing but attempt to justify our pain to those unfamiliar with our experience,” she said. “We do not need to see what continually traumatizes us. I do not need to see or hear to believe, because I know. We know.”
Medina said she believes the defense’s warped attempt of dehumanization and the blatant disregard of forensic experts to push the narrative that Floyd did not die by Chauvin’s knee was repugnant.
Medina said she was very happy when she heard the verdict, “as we all should be for basic justice. I did not expect it. It was a surprise to me. America so rarely doles out justice to people of color. I was glad a lesser charge was not attempted. But, I was frustrated thinking that because the system somewhat ‘worked’ for Floyd’s case that people would forget the necessity of rehauling this system.”
Justice delayed, denied
The consensus around her is one of utter frustration, Medina said. The worst thing to hear is that the Black community should strive for peace, Medina said.
“That is, the peace that mocks our struggle. The peace that doesn’t understand riots are the voice of the unheard. The peace that demands that unity is silence, not the sound of chains hitting the floor. In the midst of oppression, coercion, and fear, those who wield power always attempt to make those uncared for strive for ‘peace’ when what they really mean is compliance.”
Real change is needed, college students Medina and Lyles said. President Joe Biden has made some improvements, but not enough, they said.
Lyles said he fears the cycle of police funding, community protests and riots, and exonerations will continue, “leaving us with no progress whatsoever.”
“Until there are drastic changes, such as restructuring the way in which safety is conducted in America, and providing more resources for social workers and funding social programs, I really believe there has not been and will be no progress,” he said.
When he asked about the names everyone now knows — Floyd, Taylor, Arbery and others — Lyles said he feels anger and pain.
“A few words really can not epitomize the atrocities and hardships Black people have gone through and will continually go through in the future in this country,” he said. “I’m honestly astonished of how unjust the U.S. criminal justice system is.”
Growing up in Washington, D.C., Lyles said he was exposed to the murders of Oscar Grant, Philando Castile, and Trayvon Martin, and, with the exoneration of the officers/individuals involved that committed the crime.
“Since then,” he said, “my astonishment subsided and turned into anger and pain after realizing that these killings of Black people and the exoneration of their killers were not a new occurrence, he said.
There are necessary structural changes that must be made in order to protect the Black community and other marginalized groups, and continued funding and refunding the police department to “fight crime” does not work, in Lyles opinion. “The more money given to the police and not education, healthcare, housing, and many other basic and human right necessities, alongside the continued exoneration of murderous police officers within the U.S. criminal justice system, the cycle will only continue.”
Gittens said he would like to see practices universally mandated across all police departments, but doesn’t see the systemic issues across the broad spectrum. Like many people, Gittens said he has had experiences with police and would like to see best practices used by more departments.
Gittens also the images Americans see regarding police interactions don’t often help in real-life situations.
“Watching all the television shows and how they depict the relationship can make us both a little nervous,” he said. “There is so much more to take into consideration. I know that a human being that has the power to take someone’s life, that is a lot for any human, and we are all flawed.”
Valley police departments have added body cameras or reinforced rules already in place banning chokeholds.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he’s seen a positive change in the city, “and most of that was because, early on, we had some great, positive discussions with the community, and they were being transparent with the concerns they had — mostly with use of force.”
More awareness
One year after George Floyd, and other incidents in the news, “People in the Valley are more keenly aware now of the difference that certain segments of our society face. The rise and attacks on Asian Americans also heightened the awareness with regards to disparities in our society,” suggested Harvey Edwards, an educator at Susquehanna University.
So, Edwards continued, because people are more aware, and a more diverse group of people took part in the protests last summer, “there is change coming.”
Edwards said he believes the Biden administration and the way he has constructed his cabinet is making real and tangible the notion of diversity in government.
“There is not a preponderance of diversity in the Valley, so if we’re looking for a police force that mirrors those in the rest of the country, that’s an evolutionary process,” he said. “I don’t expect that. What I expect is for officers to treat people, regardless of color, and certainly people of color with the due respect that they deserve as citizens.
“What I am simply saying is, if I get stopped, for whatever, I don’t want to feel like I am being looked at as a criminal, as opposed to just a person who might have committed a traffic violation. I don’t want there to be the pre-supposition that I might have drugs in the car. I just want to be treated the same way as someone else. Who, when the police rolls up, would say to me, ‘Hey, you were going a little too fast, or you didn’t stop at that sign. Give your license and registration. I’m giving you a warning. I’m citing you. Have a good day.’
“That’s all I want,” Edwards said.
Edwards understands the frustrations of youths who want justice to move faster.
“Young people are accustomed to having things instantly,” he said. “So they are expectant of when things happen there should be a quick response. People of my generation know that this is not the case. That change seems to be evolutionary. But I do have to say that looking at the Derek Chauvin case and how people in law enforcement testified against him. That is monumental. The chief of police testified against one of his officers. That is something a young person might take for granted versus someone who is older knowing that there is that concept of the blue wall and it is at times impenetrable.
“That’s a part of the difference between generations,” he said. “But there is no question that people of color would like things to happen much more quickly when these most recent videos showing 20 seconds of these violent acts. Things are always more complicated than they seem. However, I believe that what Dr. King said about the moral compass bending in favor of justice...I think that is more achievable now because we have more allies. More people understanding that the playing field is not level.”
Maybe the wrong question
The question about “whether or not things are improving and whether or not I am hopeful, is the wrong question to ask,” said Bucknell University professor Anthony Stewart, affiliate faculty for Africana Studies.
“It’s not a matter of whether I feel better or worse about race relations or whether I am optimistic or not,” he said. The issue is what people are actually committed to. “Are people committed over the long haul for things to get substantially better?” he asks.
Yes, there were rallies and protests last year, he said, “but I can’t help but wonder about those people out protesting last year. Where they are now and whether or not they still think about these things?”
“As a Black man, I think about these issues even when I’m not thinking about these issues because I also know that they are not the sorts of issues that get resolved, that go away over the course of my lifetime. That is just not how this works.”
Are people still engaged with these issues a year later with Derek Chauvin’s conviction, with the election of Joe Biden instead of Trump to a second term?
“If I am honest, those moments make me concerned. Because there is an ostensible upfront moment of progress that encourages complacency, especially by those who are not taking the long view.”
It’s like what happened in November 2008 when Obama was elected and there were all kinds of talk about the notion of a post-racial America, he said.
“It was as if America, because of one man’s election, had overcome 400 years of treating a people as if they are not human beings,” Stewart said.
After David Dinkens, the first African American to be elected mayor of New York City, Rudy Guliani was elected. In other words, you get Dinkins, then Guliani, you get Obama and then Trump.
“That is what progress looks like,” Stewart said. “Progress is not a line that is going upward, and straight left to right.
“Progress means you have to be vigilant and you have to stay in it, even when things look like they are going your way because part of progress invariably means backlash.”
Stewart’s point is very simple: “What is people’s commitment now to racial justice. I don’t have an answer to that,” he said.