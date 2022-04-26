Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minimum temperatures 32 degrees or less possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&