The radar information the public gets comes from people who profit from traffic enforcement. Safety does not figure into their radar equation, only money.
If safety is the goal, the Legislature must pass and enforce a law setting all speed limits in Pennsylvania at the safest speeds. The safest speeds are the 85th Percentile Speeds, the speeds 85% of drivers routinely travel.
People drive a speed they feel safe, regardless of the posted limit (Federal Highway Administration data). Right now, posted speed limits are 8 to 16 mph slower than the safest speeds. It makes it easy to give $170 tickets to drivers who are doing nothing unsafe and harming no one. This type of mass ticketing is the key reason the radar interests want their guns in the hands of municipal police: profitability.
The 2% to 5% of truly dangerous, actual speeders (NHTSA statistics) can easily be dealt with by the police without resorting to radar.
I urge everyone to contact their Representative and Senator and tell them to vote no on Speed Trap Bills HB 606/SB 419 giving RADAR to municipal police. The Speed Trap Bills are an enforcement-for-profit racket.
Tom McCarey,
Berwyn
National Motorists Association