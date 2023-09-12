Rahn A. Leitzel, 65, of Greencastle, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Oct. 28, 1957, in Sunbury, he was the son of the late Stewart R. and Cleo (Kieffer) Leitzel.
Mr. Leitzel was a 1976 graduate of Line Mountain High School, with a certificate from Northumberland Vocational Technical School. He worked in the manual trades of plumbing, electric and home construction most of his life and lastly was employed by Tony’s Pizza in Greencastle, retiring in 2020 after 10 years of service.
Rahn was a member of Antrim Brethren in Christ Church, the Home Builders Sunday School Class, Antietam Radio Association, and the Cumberland Valley Amateur Radio Operator’s Club, call Sign KA3ZLQ. He enjoyed reading, genealogy, collecting old movies and music, researching history, particularly biblical history, and studying sports history. He also enjoyed collecting and listening to old radio shows. Rahn was a Phillies, Flyers, and Washington Commanders (formerly known as the Redskins) Football fan.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 41 years, Kelly Mowery, whom he married on Aug. 7, 1982; two children, Whitney M. Monn (Jason) of Malvern, and Benjamin D. Leitzel of Greencastle; two grandchildren, Joelle and Wyatt Monn; and a brother, Kevin R. Leitzel of Lamoyne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Stewart Leitzel.
A celebration of Rahn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Antrim Brethren in Christ Church, 24 Kauffman Road, Chambersburg, where Pastor Casey Hurst will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle.