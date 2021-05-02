MILTON — The artistic gene passed down from their father, Bradley, through to Silky Shoemaker and her brother Brick — two multimedia artists and sculptors — is on full display in their first collaboration, HunkyPunks, which opened Saturday night at the Shoe Factory, in Milton.
Bradley Shoemaker was an artist with a gallery in Lewisburg for many years.
Both Silky and her brother Brick grew up in Lewisburg and Winfield. But in recent years, Silky, 38, has lived in the San Francisco Bay area, and Brick, 37, in New York.
Brick was visiting home for an extended visit and Silky was in the process of moving to New York when COVID hit.
“My van was all full, ready to go, and we were at my mom’s house in Winfield to wait out the pandemic. That was last March (2020). We’re still here,” Silky said.
HunkyPunks is “loosely based on Pieter Breugel’s ‘The Triumph of Death,’” Silky said. “It’s a tragicomic life-size sculpture installation that reckons with the past year of chaos, discord and plague in America. (pandemic, capitol riots, election etc...).”
The show, staged as a battle scene with no clear sides or ultimate objective, depicts a scene of mindless violence whipped into frenzy.
HunkyPunks, she said, takes its name from the architectural ornamentation commonly known as “gargoyles. Grotesque, corpulent, absurd, they embellish church eaves in direct counterpoint to saints and angels, reminding the viewer they tread a narrow path between good and evil.”
As we watch current events unfold from the comfort of our screens, Silky said, there is the temptation to see them through an evangelical “good versus evil” lens. This project aims to draw one inside of the chaos, and cast doubt on the purity of the voyeur.
The HunkyPunks project, she said, is a response to what all of us have been seeing this past year.
Besides sculpture, Silky is an accomplished painter. “I hadn’t taken up painting as my primary medium since i was in my mid-20s,” she said.
During the lockdown, Silky painted a number of pieces, one of which, “Insurrection” was a depiction, through her eyes, of the attack on the Capitol.
“I felt compelled to respond,” she said. “It was such a momentous time. The imagery ... of people scaling those walls, people wandering through the hallways. I just felt very inspired to capture it.”
Returning home“It was so interesting to be back here after living in one of the most progressive areas in the country, the Bay area (in California),” she said.
“Really, it was a blessing to come home,” Silky said. “In the bay area I didn’t feel I could make as much of an impact as an artist because everyone has similarly progressive values. Here, with the election and the Black Lives Matter movement, I felt I could make an impact, a statement with my art.
“Also, I love Central Pennsylvania,” she said. “And the culture here I love, and I don’t think it is as simple as people here are bigots and people in California aren’t. It’s not that way. Here you can have nuanced conversation about what’s going on in the world. That’s really valuable for me.”
If you are on the outside looking in, Silky said, “then a conservative area like this ... people outside the area make assumptions. But it’s so much more than that, and it’s good to be able to just have a conversation between people.”
With her art over the last year she has tried to send a message that resonates with people here.
Last year, however, a sculpture she did of Ahmaud Arbery (the Black man who was shot in south Georgia) that she had on her front lawn, was vandalized.
Brick described the two of them as co-collaborators.
“We have been conceptualizing and designing things together,” he said.
The project at the Shoe Factory is very large scale, Brick said. “The largest we’ve ever worked on. We’re both making sculptures, painting, and coming up with the lighting design.”
They have discovered how much they like working together.
“I’m enjoying it. Are you?” he asked Silky, who laughed.
“I love it,” she said.
“We work well together. There is something about working with her that seems pretty natural,” Brick said.