Raising the flag for organ donation
Several Geisinger hospitals held flag-raising events to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation in April.
“Over the last year we’ve been able to complete 80 successful transplants because of living and deceased donors,” said Dr. Michael Marvin, department chair, Transplant Surgery. “As we bring awareness to the importance of organ donation throughout the month, we raise a flag in honor of the donors and their family members who have made the decision to say ‘yes’ to providing the life-saving gift of organ donation.”
Staff, community members and patients participated in the ceremonies at Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Geisinger Community Medical Center.
The flag events are held each April during National Donate Life Month, which raises awareness about the importance of organ donation, as more than 100,000 people are still waiting for lifesaving organ transplants.
To learn more about organ donation or to become a registered donor visit geisinger.org/transplant.
—FROM STAFF REPORTS