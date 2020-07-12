SUNBURY — More than 100 people joined a Black Lives Matter protest event Sunday afternoon in Cameron Park, braving high humidity and rain showers to voice their solidarity with local, national and international movements.
Staging the event was the "If Not Us, Then Who?" organization, a group that began with some friends in Milton. It has grown in recent weeks to include residents from several Valley communities, and it continues to draw hundreds of people to their public protests.
Shouting "Hands up, don't shoot," "No justice, no peace," and "2-4-6-8, stop the violence, stop the hate," the crowd spoke out in unison.
Issac Bartholomew, of Milton, who is white, has been supporting the local organization since its inception.
"For the last few months, I've seen my country get more divided," Bartholomew said. "On one side are those who stand with Black Lives Matter and on the other, are those who say All Lives Matter or Blue Lives Matter. I don't think those who are opposing the BLM movement really understand what we are standing for.
"I can't say I have experienced what Black people have experienced, in terms of being discriminated against because of the color of my skin," he said, "but I was in Watsontown a few weeks ago and I saw the kind of hate that I haven't seen before in this area. It was real. I am determined to support the movement."
Also adding support was Maria Mendes, of Sunbury, a Black Hispanic who said that discrimination is real in the Valley.
"Sometimes subtle, you know, a look when I'm in a store," she said. "For me, the best thing I've seen around here is when these guys from Milton started up this group. This movement. I'm with them."
One of the founders of the local group, K.J. Williams, said, "My brothers know there is a lot of hate here, and as you can see, there is a lot of hate here."
Williams was referencing not only the "anti-protesters" in Watsontown two weeks ago, but one person standing nearby carrying an "All Lives Matter" sign. The man, standing across the street from the park, voiced his opinions, but declined to give his name. He later drove around the park, beeping his horn, in opposition to the crowd gathered in the park.
Williams finished by saying, "If you think we are going to back down, please think again. Breonna Taylor's killers have still not been arrested. But when they are. I still will not stop shouting Black Lives Matter.
"You don't know me," he said. "You don't know my pain."
"Change is going to come and it starts with us," he said."This is just the beginning."