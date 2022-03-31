Ralph Elwood Dreese, 100, of Mifflinburg, went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
He was born Sept. 17, 1921, in Selinsgrove, the fourth son of the late George and Sarah (Romig) Dreese. On March 31, 1945, he married his true love, Vivian Bingaman, who survives. They were together for 77 years of marriage.
Ralph graduated from Mifflinburg High School, Class of 1940. During World War II, he enlisted in 1942 in the United States Army Air Corps. For most of the war, he was at Hethel Air Base, near Norwich, England. Ralph attained the rank of First Lieutenant and served with the 389th Heavy Bomb Group. He piloted a B-24 and flew 33 missions in the European theater. He was awarded the Army Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, and three Bronze Stars. Ralph was honorably discharged from the service, Oct. 28, 1945. Shortly afterward he began to work at Philco-Ford-Zenith, Watsontown, where he was employed for 38 years.
A faithful member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Mifflinburg, he was a dedicated Sunday school superintendent and teacher. Ralph also was a lay preacher and delivered sermons at St. Paul’s and traveled to area churches as a guest speaker.
He enjoyed being outside working in the garden, hunting and fishing, and taking Sunday walks on mountain trails with his family. Ralph also enjoyed attending town and school sporting events, many times it was to watch his sons and grandsons participate. He was an avid Penn State fan.
Family was important to Ralph and he loved to attend family reunions where he reconnected with many of his relatives. Ralph was personable, witty, and had a dry sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a baby daughter, Janelle Beth; three brothers, George, Robert and Paul; three half-brothers, David, Mahlon, and William; and two half-sisters, Sarah and Ada.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons and daughters-in-law, Darryl and Donna Dreese of Mifflinburg, Sidney and Kathy Dreese of Camp Hill, and Wayne and Robin Dreese of Durham, North Carolina; one daughter, Renee Harlow, of Glenolden; two grandchildren, Matthew and his wife Dawn of Lansdale, and Adam and his wife Shasta of Hollidaysburg; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Carter.
Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or Mifflinburg Honor Guard, c/o: Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410, 320 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
