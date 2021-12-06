Ralph F. Meachum Jr., 95, of Belleville, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.
Born Aug. 11, 1926, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Ralph F. Meachum Sr. and Ruth A. (Seamans) Meachum.
He is survived by Edith M. (Miller) Meachum, whom he married June 23, 1951. They celebrated 70 1/2 years together.
He is survived by children, Kathleen R. Boop of Belleville, Cynthia A. Meachum of Las Vegas, Nev., Andrew L. Meachum of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, David Ray and wife Amy and their children Noah and Maddy, Jennifer Gorrie and husband Aaron and their daughters Alexa and Julia, Anne Ray and husband Gerod Stapleton and their daughters, Zoe and Maya; and brother, David Meachum and wife Suzanne of Port Ritchey, Fla.
He was preceded in death by an infant son, Allen D. Meachum; his son-in-law, Larry Boop; three brothers, James, Charles, and Russell; and a sister, Frances Galbreath.
Ralph graduated from Lewisburg High School Class of 1944. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II.
He served as manager at Agway Petroleum in Lewistown from 1965-1977. Then, he and his wife relocated to Florida, and he pursued a career at Berry Citrus Corp. in LaBelle until his retirement in 1993. Following his retirement, he drove van for Disabled American Veterans for 10 years.
Ralph was a member of West Kishacoquillas Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of F&AM No. 203, Lewistown, and he enjoyed volunteering at Valley View Haven for a number of years.
While Ralph considered himself to be a very ordinary man, he earned the respect and love of so many people whose lives he touched at church, in his workplaces, in the neighborhoods where he lived and most importantly in his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at West Kish Presbyterian Church, Belleville, with Pastors Ela Robertson, Gerald Peachey and Rick Bender officiating.
Interment will take place at a later date in Lewisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorials may be made to Valley View Endowment Fund, 4702 E. Main St., Belleville, PA 17004, or to West Kish Presbyterian Church, PO Box 98, Belleville, PA 17004.
The family requests that you adhere to CDC guidelines and please wear a mask.
Arrangements are under the care of Henderson Funeral Home Inc., 3813 W. Main St., Belleville, PA 17004.
Online condolences may be offered at www.hendersonfuneralhomes.net.