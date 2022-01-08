Ralph H. Sauers Sr., 90, Fort Mill, S.C.

Ralph Herman Sauers Sr., 90, of Fort Mill, SC, passed away suddenly on Dec. 11, 2021, at Atrium Pineville Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
Ralph was born in Mifflinburg, Pa., on Feb 11, 1931, a son of George Elmer, Sr. and Carrie Mae Sauers.
He graduated from Mifflinburg High School in 1950. Then, he entered the Air Force where he served 23 years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. His first deployment was in the Korean War, where he received the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Medal and the Distinguished Air Force Commendation Medal with 2 Bronze Stars. He oversaw the closing of two Air Force Bases during his military career. When he returned from his Korean Service, he married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Arlene Hackenberg, in 1953 (whom he met during their junior year at Mifflinburg High). They were married almost 69 years.
In addition to serving in the USAF, Ralph and Peggy owned and operated their own network business for over 40 years. Ralph spent most of his adult years serving his personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His Christian faith became personal when, while stationed in Alaska in the 1950s, he understood for the first time in his life God’s great love for him expressed through Christ dying on the cross so that his broken relationship with God could be restored through accepting God’s forgiveness. While he deeply loved his family and the privilege to serve in the military, his greatest love was serving God wherever he ended up living. Over the years, he served in various churches as a Director of Christian Education, Chairman of the Board of Deacons and as Elder Board Chairman. One of the highlights of his military career was being stationed in Taiwan. Ralph and Peggy were befriended by missionaries who had served in China until 1949. Ralph enjoyed teaching the Bible to Chinese businessmen and women. Ralph and Peggy served as missionaries with SIM USA for 11 years. He also loved reading, studying, and sharing God’s Word. Shortly before his death, he had just finished reading the Bible through for the fourth time that year. He yearned to know God deeply and to serve God faithfully in all he did. Ralph was a member of Kingsway Baptist Church in Lake Wyle, S.C.
One of his favorite pastimes was managing Little League and Men’s Slow Pitch softball teams. The Slow Pitch team he managed in Taiwan won the 1967 Men’s Division Championship In Tainan. To celebrate that victory, four members of the team picked him up and threw him in a swimming pool, clothing and all (a job well done!). He also enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy, son Ralph Jr. and daughter-in-law Maridee, along with grandchildren Luke and Sara and great-granddaughter Olivia Anne. Ralph was preceded in death by a sister, Madeline, and by three brothers, George, Charles, and Frank. Ralph and Peggy have been living in Fort Mill, S.C. since 1995, where their son and daughter-in-law are currently residing, along with Peggy.
Interment will be in the Hartleton Cemetery in Hartleton, Pa.