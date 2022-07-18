Ralph McLean Daniels, 42, of Turbotville, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Nov. 20, 1979, in Dover, Delaware, he was the son of Doris (Owens) Lawton of Turbotville and the late Jimmy S. Daniels. On Aug. 10, 2002, he married the former Jessica L. Printzenhoff and they have celebrated 19 years of marriage.
He was a 1999 graduate of Warrior Run High School and attended ICT welding school. He had been employed as a welder at ACF Industries in Milton and earlier at Great Dane in Ottawa.
He enjoyed hunting, taking his children fishing and cooking for the family.
Surviving besides his mother and stepfather, Doris and Thomas Lawton of Turbotville and his wife, Jessica Daniels, are three daughters, Frances Marie Daniels, Angelica Lyne Daniels, and Baylee Ann Daniels, all of Turbotville; his maternal grandparents, Ralph Jr. and Lois Owens of Turbotville, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Preceding him in death besides his father who died in 1991 was his maternal grandmother, Violet L. Owens; and paternal grandparents, James and Jackie Daniels.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Beaver Run Mennonite Church, 36 Derry Road, Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.