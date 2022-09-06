Ralph T. Unroe, 86 of Park Avenue, Milton, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Clifton Forge, Va. on July 9, 1936, he was the son of the late Gladys (Brown) Miller and the late Allen J. Unroe. He was married to the former Josephine Lindsley who survives. They celebrated their 57th anniversary in February.
Ralph was an Air Force veteran and during his service earned his G.E.D. and was awarded an honorary diploma from Milton Area School District in 2018. He served on the security detail at Andrew’s Air Force base and was present when many dignitaries arrived including President Kennedy and Mikhail Gorbachev. He was a plant operator for PPL and after retirement worked at Bucknell’s Davis Gym. He liked singing and bluegrass music and Ralph played the banjo, bass fiddle, guitar and piano. He liked wood carving, cowboy movies, and Civil War history. Ralph was a man of faith and he read his Bible faithfully.
He is survived by his wife, Jo; a daughter, Beth A. Fetter and husband Barry of New Berlin; a son, Robert T. Unroe and fiancée Wendy Erb of Sunbury; five grandchildren, Jordan Unroe-Lavenski, Nicole Kurtz, Jenna Fetter, Austin Shemory, and Makenzie Shemory; and a great-granddaughter, Hollyn Jo Kurtz.
Ralph was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline Adcox.
Services will be held privately.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com