For many Muslims around the world, April 3 is the first day of Ramadan. Muslims of the Sunbury Islamic Center and the Danville Muslim Community Center will join our brethren worldwide in observing the fast which is commanded by God in the Quran.
The month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the Arabic calendar. The Islamic, or “Hijri” calendar, is a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months, and it’s used to determine all Islamic rituals such as the beginning and ending of Ramadan. The Hijri calendar has 29 or 30 days, depending on moon sighting. This year, it’s expected that Muslims will begin Ramadan observance around April 3 and complete it around May 3. Both the start and stop of all Islamic months, including the month of Ramadan, are determined by the visual sighting of the crescent moon, also called the “hilal.”
Global excitement occurs as Ramadan approaches! Once the hilal is sighted and announced, usually in mosques and over the internet, Muslims everywhere rush to congratulate each other with greetings such as “Ramadan Mubarak!” — which generally translates to “Blessed Ramadan!” — and with handshakes, hugs, and kisses.
The Ramadan fast, one of the “Five Pillars of Islam,” consists of abstaining from all food, water, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset. Although fasting is an obligatory duty upon every healthy adult Muslim, children aren’t required to start until adolescence. Sick persons aren’t required to fast.
The breaking of the fast, or “iftar,” occurs at sunset when the fourth prayer of the day, “Maghrib,” arrives. Muslims break the fast with a small amount of food and water. After the fast is broken, Maghrib is prayed, and then everyone sits down to a nice dinner!
Iftars can occur at home with family, but many Muslims like to have iftar and dinner at the mosques with the community. Later in the evening, after everyone has eaten, many Muslims pray an optional prayer called “Taraweeh,” which can be prayed at home or in the mosques. Many like to pray the Taraweeh in the mosques because they enjoy the feel of communal prayer.
Muslims are also encouraged to increase good deeds during the month of Ramadan such as increasing charitable acts and giving more contributions to people in need. We are also encouraged to do deep spiritual introspection of our character, improving ourselves where we can, and working on controlling anger, for example. This, by the way, should be a practice we do on an ongoing basis, but Ramadan is a special opportunity for looking deep within ourselves, for resetting our relationship with God, such as is done in other faith groups.
Muslims also increase Quran reading during Ramadan. It’s suggested to read from cover to cover at least once, and more if possible. Personal discipline is sought, refraining from immoral acts, and unhealthy habits like smoking and overeating.
Last year, COVID-19 mitigation measures represented unique challenges for us all, including houses of worship, and influenced Ramadan preparations globally. This year, face masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors in public settings in Pennsylvania, but Muslims who still choose to wear masks to all Ramadan events may, of course, continue to do so as the virus is still among us.
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole. She writes about Islam from a generalized Sunni perspective.