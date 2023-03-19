On March 22, give or take a day, Muslims in Sunbury and the Central Susquehanna Valley will join their brethren worldwide in observing the annual fast of the month of Ramadan. The month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Arabic calendar, and Muslims are commanded by God in the Qur’an to fast during this time. Ramadan is considered the holiest month in the Islamic faith.
The Islamic, or “Hijri” calendar, is a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months like the Gregorian calendar that we use in the United States. The Hijri is used to determine Islamic rituals such as the beginning and ending of Ramadan. This year, it’s expected that Muslims will begin Ramadan observance on the evening of March 22 and complete it on the evening of April 21. Both the start and stop of all Islamic months, including the month of Ramadan, are determined by the visual sighting of the crescent moon, also called the “hilal.”
As Muslims search the sky for the hilal to determine the start of the month of Ramadan, there’s a great deal of excitement the world over. Once the hilal is sited and announced, usually in the mosques as the people wait, or over the internet, Muslims rush to congratulate each other with greetings such as “Ramadan Mubarak!” which generally translates as “blessed Ramadan!”
The Ramadan fast, one of the “Five Pillars of Islam,” involves abstaining from all food, water, smoking, and sexual relations from sunrise to sunset. Muslims also attempt to meet the goal of being on the best of behavior, like refraining from cursing, fighting, and other forms of sin, as these behaviors can invalidate a fast.
To begin the fasting day, Muslims eat a pre-dawn meal called “suhoor,” which is consumed before “Fajr,” the first obligatory prayer of the day. The suhoor meal should be hearty enough to provide energy for the entire fasting day. Common suhoor meals avoid salty foods and should include all the essential food groups. The Muslim should also drink enough water before and after the fast to avoid dehydration. After the suhoor meal and the Fajr prayer, the fast begins for the day.
Fasting during Ramadan is obligatory for all adult Muslims who have reached puberty if they are healthy and sane. Islam gives exemptions for certain groups such as the traveler, the weak or elderly, women who are menstruating or who are post-partum, and women who are breastfeeding or pregnant who feel that fasting may endanger the health of themselves or their baby or unborn child.
The breaking of the fast, or “iftar,” occurs at sunset when the Maghrib prayer, the fourth obligatory prayer, arrives. At this time, Muslims will break the fast with a small amount of food, usually a date or two or another piece of fruit, and a small amount of water. After that, they pray the Maghrib prayer, and everyone then sits down to a nice dinner!
Iftars can occur at home among family, but many Muslims enjoy them in the mosques with the whole community. Later in the evening, after everyone has eaten and prayed “Isha,” the last mandatory prayer of the day, many Muslims remain to pray an optional prayer called “Taraweeh.” This prayer can also be prayed at home, but again, many Muslims like to pray the Taraweeh in the mosques because they enjoy the feel of communal prayer.
Muslims also try to complete the entire reading of the Qur’an during the month of Ramadan. Some Muslims read the Qur’an more than once during this Holy Month.
As mentioned, Muslims must refrain from sinful behavior during Ramadan. It’s a time for Muslims to engage in spiritual reflection and empathy for others who are less fortunate. Muslims are encouraged to increase acts of kindness and give charity to those who are less fortunate. Ramadan is, after all, a time for renewal. Qur’an reading, acts of charity and kindness, etc., should all be practiced throughout the year, but many of us, because we are human beings, fall short. Ramadan, a mercy from God, is that renewal time, an opportunity to “catch up,” renew our commitment to God, so to speak.
Hunger pains from fasting help Muslims to remember that not everyone in the world, or even those in our own communities, have enough to eat daily.
We would all do well to reflect on that reality, all year around.
S. E. (Sr. Safiyyah) Jihad Levine is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a volunteer project that assists Muslim girls and women who are involved in the criminal justice system.