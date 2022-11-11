Rand W. Baylor, 61, of Lewes, Del., passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022, at the home of his daughter, Michele Harding, in Danville.
He was born at Geisinger Medical Center on Aug. 15, 1961, a son of Thomas E. Baylor of Danville and the late Bonnie Jean (Wilson) Baylor.
Rand resided in Danville much of his life, moving to Lewes, Delaware, in 2018. He was a 1979 graduate of Columbia Montour Vocational Technical School.
He was last employed by Dogfish Head Brewery, Milton, Del., as a professional forklift operator and previously was employed by Smuckers in Lime Ridge for 18 years and prior to that Paper Magic in Danville.
Rand and his wife hosted a radio show on station WQSU, 88.9 at Susquehanna University called “Home Made Jam.” He worked with musicians from across the state. Rand was known for his big smile and big heart and had a great radio voice.
He enjoyed playing horseshoes and fishing in Delaware. Rand was invested in his family, which was displayed when he organized the Baylor family reunion several years ago. He also had a service dog named Maci who he loved dearly.
Surviving in addition to his father are his wife, the former Terry L. Stutzman, with whom he observed their ninth wedding anniversary on June 21, 2022; a daughter, Michele, wife of Jeremy Harding, Danville; a son, Zachary Baylor, Danville; three grandchildren, Brady, Amelia and Oliver Harding; and a sister, Kim Rhoades, Catawissa.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Washington Fire Company (Washies), 532 Railroad St., Danville from 4-8 p.m. Musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments.
Memorials may be sent to Geisinger Hospice, 74 Schoolhouse Road, Suite 104, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com