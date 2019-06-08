Randall A. Martin, 61, Mount Pleasant Mills

Randall A. “Randy” Martin, 61, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Premier at Perry Village, New Bloomfield, with his family by his side.
He was born June 11, 1957, in Danville, the son of Ruth C. (Shaffer) Blaine, who survives, and the late Merlin Martin.
Randy was a graduate of Middleburg Joint High School. He was formerly employed at GSH Roofing, Selinsgrove and AC&F Milton.
He enjoyed old time movies and old time country music, and all types of racing.
In addition to his mother, Randy is survived by his wife, Lisa A. (Bickhart) Martin; a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Lindsay Martin; a daughter and son-in-law, Traci and David Taylor; four grandchildren, Travis and Makayla Martin, and Logan and Kooper Taylor; a sister, Sandra Goodling; a brother, Kerry Martin; nieces and nephews, stepfather, James Blaine, and his dog, Maxwell.
He was preceded by a brother, Blaine Martin.
There will be no services per Randy’s wishes.
Memorial gifts may be made in memory of Randy to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, is assisting the family with the arrangements.