Randall I. Boonie, 88, of New Berlin Highway, Winfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 27, 1934, in Troxelville, a son of the late Uriah and Minnie (Deibler) Boonie. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958 and on Dec. 21, 1958, married the former Nancy L. Hackenberg who preceded him in death on Oct. 1, 2008.
Randall retired from AC&F in Milton.
He was affiliated with Bible Baptist Church in Kreamer.
The couple enjoyed square dancing and will be remembered for their more than 30 years participating in area parades as Ma and Pa Kettle in their Model T car.
Earlier in life he enjoyed driving in demo derbies.
Surviving are five children, Cindy (Dennis) Loss, Brenda (Gary) Kerstetter, Debra (Barry) Beachel, Ronald Boonie, all of Middleburg, and Larry Hackenberg of Winfield; 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Searer and Edna Shawver; and several siblings in youth.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Bible Baptist Church, Kreamer, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Dr. David Arnold officiating.
Burial with military honors by the Middle West Veterans Honor Guard will be in Globe Mills Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Randall’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.