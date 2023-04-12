Randall R. Young, 80, of Winfield, entered into eternal peace at 11:05 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born July 12, 1942, in Bloomsburg, a son of the late Paul and Kathryn (Steinruck) Young. On Aug. 6, 1992, he married the former Leona Brubaker, who survives. Randy has two daughters and Leona has two daughters and one son which created their blended family of 31 years.
Randy was a graduate of Central Columbia High School and obtained his bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg State College.
He taught fourth through sixth grade at Freeburg-Washington Elementary and was Head Teacher for 28 of his 32 years as an educator. He loved the Freeburg School so much that he retired from teaching when they closed the elementary school in 1997.
Randy was very involved in his local community. He served as the Freeburg Mayor for four years, past assistant Fire Chief and life member at the Fire Company. He was a member of the Lions Club, Selinsgrove Moose Lodge No. 1173, and Mid-Penn Sportsmen’s Club, and was a Boy Scouts leader, Little League Coach, and Youth Fellowship Advisor.
Randy and Leona spent many weekends at their camper in Cedar Run entertaining friends and family. He loved the outdoors including hunting and fishing and just sitting by the camp fire.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Mike Snyder of Richfield, Lori and Bill Seebold of Middleburg; two stepdaughters and stepsons-in-law, Sonia and John Barlow of Indiana, Shelly and Roger Sipp of Florida; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Shawn and Daphyne Ressler of Winfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Michael Whalen of Catawissa; 10 grandchildren, Michael Snyder Jr. and his fiancé Marcella, Alyssa Snyder, Dylan Seebold and his fiancé Madison, Brianne Seebold, Maddison Barlow, Nicholas Barlow, Ryan Sipp, Kyle Sipp, Kassidy Ressler, and Bryce Ressler; and one great-granddaughter, Kinsley Seebold; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Paul “Pete” Young; and one sister, Joyce Young.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 29. Family and friends are welcome at noon at Freeburg-Washington Community Center, 11 E. Church St., Freeburg, where the service will start at 12:30 p.m. Please plan to stay and enjoy a meal and fellowship following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Freeburg-Washington Community Center, 11 E. Church St., Freeburg, PA 17872, or Freeburg Fire Company, 17 E. Market St., Freeburg, PA 17872.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at rouppfuneralhome.com.