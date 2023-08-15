There are no words to explain the randomness of the tragedy that struck the Union County West End Fair late Friday night.
Union County coroner Dominic Adamo confirmed that Brandy Horner, a 33-year-old woman from Johnstown, was killed when debris flew off a tractor during the tractor pull event, striking her in the neck on Friday evening. According to state police, an exhaust wheel within a turbo housing of the tractor became dislodged and ejected from the manifold. The exhaust wheel struck Horner in her neck while she was seated as a spectator of the event.
Police also noted extensive life-saving medical efforts were made by off-duty medical personnel at the scene and Fire/EMS personnel who responded to the scene. She died at Evangelical Community Hospital within an hour of the incident in Laurelton, Adamo said.
Like thousands of others, Horner was just attending one of the hundreds of summer fairs across Pennsylvania. They mark moments on the calendar that families build visits around, trips together to make memories and continue long-standing traditions.
The West End Fair is almost 100 years old, completing its 98th event over the weekend.
The unexpectedness and random nature of it make it feel more tragic. People spending a beautiful summer evening as they have for nearly a century and then ...
Horner’s passion was working with children as a preschool educator at The Learning Lamp, president Leah Spangler told The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown. Horner started with The Learning Lamp in the early childhood education programs before moving into administration.
Spangler said that while she had an office job, Horner could still be found in classrooms working with children.
“Brandy’s heart was really into her work because she loved working with kids and saw the value in the preschool program,” Spangler said. It “is a huge loss for our organization.”
As August leans into late summer and early fall, some festivals remain. One tragedy shouldn’t stop us from going as we have annually for generations. But perhaps this moment can give us pause to embrace the moments together, the people we are with and the break from the daily grind, however brief.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.