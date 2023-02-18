Randy C. Wagner, 57, Hartford, Conn.

It is with profound sadness after several months of waiting on a DNA confirmation that we announce the untimely and unexpected passing of our beloved son, brother and father, Randy Wagner, 57. His remains were discovered in an unoccupied building on Sept. 13, 2022 in West Hartford, Connecticut.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1965, in Lewistown, son of Sheridan "Pinky" (Klinepeter) Hagan of Northumberland. He graduated in 1983 from West Snyder High School in Beaver Springs.
About 25 years ago, he worked for an amusement company that traveled to other states for small town carnivals which ultimately lead to him moving to the Hartford, Connecticut, area. He mostly worked pizza delivery jobs in that area. He lived his life on his own terms as if he knew his time here would be short. He enjoyed helping the people he surrounded himself with and considered himself a comedian and enjoyed making people laugh.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Ashlee Wagner and his grandson Virgil Shontz of McClure; his sons, Jacob Roman and Jeremiah Roman who he had with his former girlfriend, Tatita Roman, and her son Justin Roman who he always considered as one of his own, all from Manchester, Conn.; sisters, Sharon Wagner of Northumberland and Anna Rearick of Trevorton; nephew, Anthony Nealman of Steelton; aunt, N. Teresa Hoffman of Middleburg, and cousins, Nikki Gesselman of Selinsgrove and Bobbi Leister of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clark and Virginia Klinepeter and an aunt, Bonita Mattern, all from Beaver Springs.
Arrangements are being handled by Hartford Community Funeral Home, Hartford, Conn. A celebration of life and cremation scattering in Jacob's Way at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, Conn., are being planned by his family at a later date.
For those who wish to remember Randy in a special way can make donations to any food banks, shelters or charities that help the homeless find housing in your area.