Randy Lee McBride, 59, of 81 Peach Orchard Road, Middleburg, unexpectedly departed this world due to cardiac arrest, with his youngest son by his side.
He was born May 23, 1963, in Mechanicsburg, a son of Roger McBride Sr. and Jean (Baker) McBride, and graduated from Cumberland Valley High School.
He married Kim Zack on May 16, 1987, and they had three children. His family was his world, and he was extremely proud of his children.
He worked as a painter, beautifying his clients world with every color of the rainbow. Randy had recently resigned from Susquehanna University Facilities Management.
He was an avid car guy, with an uncanny ability to identify the year, make, and model of any car he saw. He was actually at one of his favorite places, our local mechanic shop when he passed.
Randy is survived by his wife, Kim McBride; their three children, Roxy, Skyler and Shaun; one sister, Kim Dowell; a nephew, Corey Dowell; great-nieces, Anna and Deja; and great-nephew, Evan Dowell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Roger “Butch” McBride Jr.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a Celebration of Life service with Pastor Kristina Schaeffer officiating.
Memorials or donations may be made to the American Heart Association.