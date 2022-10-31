Randy L. Rebuck, 56, of Trevorton, passed away peacefully into the Arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Randy was born March 24, 1966, in Sunbury, a son of Earl and Corinne (Lahr) Rebuck, of Trevorton. He was married on June 17, 2000, to the former Robin Hughes who survives.
He was a 1984 graduate of Line Mountain High School and a 1989 graduate of Elizabethtown College with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Randy was employed as an IT manager for Susquehanna RV.
He was a member of Augustaville Wesleyan Church, Paxinos, and Central Mountain All Terrain Vehicle Association. Randy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, riding ATV, the outdoors, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan.
Surviving in addition to his parents and wife, Robin, are a stepson, Cody Swartz and wife Chelsie of Williamsport; two beautiful granddaughters, Jocelyn and Alex; one sister, Dawn Mari of Harrisburg; two nephews, Nick and Tom Mari; in-laws, Robert and Sheila Hughes of Trevorton, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Roberto Mari.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Augustaville Wesleyan Church, 2548 Pa-890, Paxinos, followed by the funeral service celebrated at 11 a.m. with Pastor Greg Clendaniel and Mike Reece officiating.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Trevorton.
Contributions may be made to the Wesleyan Church.
Arrangements are being handled by The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.