Randy L. Swartz, 56, New Columbia

Randy L. Swartz, 56, of New Columbia, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on January 10, 1965 in Lewisburg and was the son of the late Fred Swartz and Patricia Foust, who survives.
Randy was a welder and worked for Keystone Forging, of Northumberland.
He attended Harvest House Christian Fellowship, Lewisburg.
Randy loved music, he loved collecting records, antiques, autographs, going to thrift stores, hotel hopping, making pizzas, cooking, throwing darts, and he was a handyman at home.
In addition to his mother, Randy is survived by his companion of 25 years; Janelle Long of New Columbia, one son and daughter in law; Dylan and Leanna (Troyer) Swartz of Milton, one grandson; Blake Swartz, one daughter and son in law; Alex and Melvin Martin of Morris, one brother and sister-in- law; Fred and Jodi Swartz of West Milton; two sisters and a brother-in-law; Sarah Swartz and her companion, Shari Zettlemoyer of Milton; Kimberly and John Dehart of Watsontown.
A graveside service for Randy will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Harmony Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
Thank you to family and friends for your support and generosity during this difficult time.
For Online Condolences please go to www.DaleRanck.com.